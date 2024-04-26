The Big Picture Fans of The Princess Diaries can look forward to a possible third installment, as Anne Hathaway hints at a promising update in an interview.

While details are scarce, it's comforting to know that things are going smoothly for the franchise's return, leaving fans eager for more news.

The original film, released in 2001, was a hit with audiences and a sequel followed in 2004.

When it comes to the Disney franchises that defined the 2000s, The Princess Diaries is at the top of most fans’ lists. The romantic comedy series that launched Anne Hathaway’s career produced two hit films for the House of Mouse and a third trip to Genovia has been in the works for a while. Now, Mia, Queen of Genovia, herself has given a promising update on Princess Diaries 3.

In an interview with V Magazine, Hathaway briefly talked about the development of the potential third installment, “We’re in a good place. That’s all I can say. There’s nothing to announce yet. But we’re in a good place.” That’s not much to go on, but it’s comforting to know that things are going smoothly for the franchise to return. We don’t know what the plot will be at this time and who will return. In past comments, the former Queen of Genovia, Julie Andrews, didn't think a third film would happen given how much time had passed since the last film. It’ll also be interesting to see if Chris Pine will return as Mia’s husband, Nicholas. The Star Trek actor was first introduced in the sequel Royal Engagement and this was the first time mainstream moviegoers got to see Pine’s irresistible charm in action.

What’s ‘Princess Diaries’ About?

The original Princess Diaries, released in 2001, followed a seemingly normal high school teen named Mia Themopolis whose life gets thrown into chaos when she learns that she’s a princess and the heir to the throne of Genovia. It’s a classic fish-out-of-water story with a modern Disney princess twist. Thanks to decent review scores and a major box office return of over $165 million worldwide on a small budget, the film would receive a sequel in 2004 titled Royal Engagement. The review scores and box office were on par with the original, but it was never enough for a third film in the franchise to get made.

However, it seems like we’re closer than ever before to Princess Diaries 3 thanks to Hathaway's persistent love for the franchise. Since Prince Diaries shot her to superstardom, the Academy Award-winning actress has starred in so many beloved films, like The Devil Wears Prada, The Dark Knight Rises, Interstellar, and Les Misérables. She’ll next be seen in the Amazon Original The Idea of You alongside Bottoms' Nicholas Galitzine. The romantic comedy will premiere on Prime Video on May 2.

While fans eagerly wait for more Princess Diaries 3 news, you can stream the first two films currently on Disney+. The trailer for Princess Diaries can be viewed below.

