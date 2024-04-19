The Big Picture Anne Hathaway's role in 'Rachel Getting Married' secured her first Oscar nomination for a challenging character.

As many child stars did before her, Anne Hathaway had to grow up on screen to be taken seriously as an actress. After debuting as a Disney princess in the two Princess Diaries films and starring in the fairy tale adaptation Ella Enchanted, Hathaway took roles that would put her in more adult situations. Some of her choices put her front and center, like the independent crime film Havoc or playing famed author Jane Austen in Becoming Jane, but these were not smash hits with critics. She was in acclaimed movies like Brokeback Mountain and The Devil Wears Prada, but in both films, more attention was paid to her co-stars Heath Ledger, Jake Gyllenhaal, Michelle Williams, and Meryl Streep. It wasn't until 2008, after playing the romantic lead for Steve Carell in Get Smart, that Hathaway got a part she could not only sink her teeth into, but audiences would be hard-pressed to ignore her. Rachel Getting Married secured Anne Hathaway her first Oscar nomination and remains one of her finest roles to this day.

What Is 'Rachel Getting Married' About?

Rachel Getting Married, ironically, follows Kym (Anne Hathaway) as she returns home on a weekend leave from rehabilitation to attend her sister's wedding. A weekend of drama and tumultuous chaos ensues as Kym clashes with her sister Rachel (Rosemarie DeWitt) as old conflicts and trauma are constantly dredged to the surface. Kym, despite her recent streak of sobriety, can't help but make the weekend about herself, forcing her hand to be Rachel's maid of honor, not letting Rachel celebrate her pregnancy announcement, and co-opting her speech at the rehearsal dinner to make broad amends for what she's done as a result of her addictions. Kym is the type of character who would be so tough to endure in real life, but on screen, it's fascinating to watch as she unsettles a seemingly stable environment. So, too, does the movie surround her in how it is told.

Matching its unpredictable protagonist is a naturalistic approach to the filmmaking. Director Jonathan Demme, known for films like The Silence of the Lambs and Philadelphia, had been working on documentaries and other non-fiction films (most famously capturing the Talking Heads concert film Stop Making Sense) and brought this style to this screenplay. Mimicking a home video feel, including a live band playing music throughout the movie, and eschewing rehearsals, Demme created a workspace that felt more freed up than a typical Hollywood production. Demme felt there was an urgency and spontaneity to the drama as a result of this type of filmmaking, which made the drama all the more immediate. While not a mockumentary in the sense of This Is Spinal Tap or Christopher Guest films, Rachel Getting Married creates a unique experience that feels like it could be happening to people you know. Naturally, Hathaway is a key factor in that.

Anne Hathaway Takes a New Approach to a Challenging Character in 'Rachel Getting Married'

Close

It's hard to imagine going from a literal Disney Princess to a narcissistic recovering drug addict, but Hathaway was Demme's first choice for the movie. In an interview prior to the film's festival premiere, Demme recalled "when I got [Jenny Lumet's] script, Anne was the only person I thought of to send the script." Demme had first noticed Hathaway's star potential after taking his daughters to see The Princess Diaries, but it wasn't until seeing her at a Golden Globes ceremony that he realized "she's got it," in the most professionally admirable way possible. Upon receiving the script, he felt Hathaway would excel at Kym or Rachel, but Hathaway won him over on playing Kym. When the two met for coffee, Demme said, "You can see how keenly intelligent she is, how big-hearted she is, how likable she is, which is going to be really important for this really maddening character."

For Hathaway, Kym gave her the chance to look at a character she was playing differently than she ever had before. In an interview with Collider, she discussed over-analyzing her characters in the past. She said she would "editorialize" them to make sure they remained likable throughout their journeys before going in to remain in total control of audience expectations. But with Kym she realized, "that it really doesn't matter if I like Kym or not. It doesn't really matter, if any of you like her or love her. Actually, the only thing that was important to her story is that you understand her." And so, she approached the character without any intent of making her sympathetic, rather ensuring she was playing an honest depiction of who Kym is and trusting the audience to form their own opinions of her. As a result, we get a character that is almost a reflection on the real-life perceptions of Hathaway herself.

Anne Hathaway Twists Her Public Image in 'Rachel Getting Married'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

It's no secret that Anne Hathaway has had to confront an onslaught of unwarranted criticism over the course of her career. Around the time of her Oscar win for Les Miserables, and after her stint co-hosting the Oscars, a backlash developed against Hathaway. It's hard to define what the criticism was exactly. There was a kind of consensus that even had a name for people who weren't fans of her: "Hathahaters." It was the kind of toxicity that even impacted her career, as Hathaway spoke about recently: "A lot of people wouldn’t give me roles, because they were so concerned about how toxic my identity had become online." In a strange way, despite this movie being released before the internet turned on her, Kym is the dark, twisted version of what Hathaway's critics claim to not like about her.

Kym is an intense person who fights for attention and to be a part of the wedding weekend. She shows off, she lies about her past, and she takes every moment that's supposed to be about the bride and makes it about herself. Although Rachel Getting Married came out years before the Hathaway backlash, it's interesting to note that Hathaway's character is almost an exaggerated version of the public's false, unfair perception of Hathaway as "self-absorbed" or as Hathaway herself phrased it, someone "people needed a break" from. Kym is someone causing actual trouble to get what she wants and leaving damage in her wake. This is what someone who is actually too driven, too over-achieving, and entirely self-centered is like, which is what "Hathahaters" falsely — and unfairly — claimed the actress to be. While promoting the movie, Hathaway describes Kym as someone struggling but desperately trying to prove she is still a part of her family. It's this level of nuance that makes it such a great performance, and speaks to something greater that Hathaway shows an understanding of. In Rachel Getting Married — though it would be years before the Hathaway criticism would take off — Hathaway boldly displays what the negative perception of her would actually look like, turning out one of her most nuanced, and most acclaimed, performances of her career.

Kym Is Just the First of Anne Hathaway's Darker Roles

Image via Warner Bros.

Rachel Getting Married is a pivotal work in Anne Hathaway's career. Not only did it launch her to another level of stardom, but it showed a different kind of performance in a much more stripped down environment. Hathaway should have been one of multiple Oscar nominations for Rachel Getting Married, but thankfully, the academy still recognized her remarkable performance. In the decade-plus since, Hathaway has tapped into similarly challenging characters. Her vain movie star persona is the stand-out in Ocean's 8; her monstrous turn is the most redeeming aspect of the 2020 remake of The Witches; and her enigmatic and seductive role in Eileen couldn't help but draw audiences in. Anne Hathaway has already had a long and varied career, but one of her earliest turning points still remains a highlight. Not to mention, her nomination made her a part of perhaps the best Oscar opening number ever.

