The film The Idea of You was released on Amazon Prime on May 2nd, with its initial release being March 16th. The film has since received positive reviews from fans and critics alike. The Idea of You stars iconic actress Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, and Anne Hathaway's unbelievably emotional performance reminded viewers that her fame could not have begun without her debut in the Disney classic The Princess Diaries.

From princess to founder to single mother rocking the boyband life, Anne Hathaway has proven that she is a versatile actress, often gracing her films with her silly humor and natural charisma. This is so much so that she has won several awards for her own performances. While not the most rewatchable, Rachel Getting Married established Hathaway as a powerhouse actor, thus establishing a strong screen presence that could match other familiar favorites, such as Sandra Bullock, Angelina Jolie, and Julia Roberts (among others). Here's to some favorite films that deserve a rewatch, or two.

10 'The Idea of You' (2024)

Co-Stars: Nicholas Galitzine

Image via MGM Studios

Forty-year-old single mother Solène (Anne Hathaway) has to take her daughter and her friends to Coachella one evening. After searching for the restroom, Solène accidentally stumbles upon hit boyband popstar Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine) in his trailer. The two hit it off immediately, and eventually, a secret love fair ensues. The only difficulty is hiding this secret from everyone Solène knows.

The Idea of You plays out similarly to boyband fanfiction that many viewers may be familiar with. This movie, although extremely cheesy, is a fun watch, almost like a guilty pleasure. The Idea of You plays into many cliches—love at first sight, rumors igniting tense moments—but it does so in a lighthearted and intimate way, making any viewer almost swoon over Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine’s on-screen chemistry, making for a believable relationship between a 40-year-old mother and a 24-year-old popstar.

Watch on Amazon

9 'The Hustle' (2019)

Co-Stars: Rebel Wilson, Alex Sharp

Close

Australian woman Penny Rust (Rebel Wilson) loves to swindle men for a living. During her adventures, Penny stumbles into meticulous Josephine Chesterfield’s (Anne Hathaway) world and territory one day when disrupting one of her scams. Penny trains under Josephine, only for the two to go head-to-head when tech billionaire Thomas Westerburg (Alex Sharp) is on their radar. The two make a bet to see who can swindle Thomas first, and it becomes a race to who is the better scammer.

The Hustle is a remake of the 1988 film Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. It relies heavily on the comedic duo of Rebel Wilson and Anne Hathaway who have perfect chemistry as competitors with a common goal. Viewers will enjoy watching The Hustle alone for the comedy presented by Rebel Wilson and Anne Hathaway, marking this film as one of Anne’s funnier part of her filmography. Although it is not the best of her films, simply due to the lacking plot, it is definitely a fun rewatch for Anne Hathaway’s comedic role.

Watch on Amazon

8 'Bride Wars' (2009)

Co-Stars: Kate Hudson

Bride Wars follows best friends Emma (Anne Hathaway) and Liv (Kate Hudson) as they attempt to navigate their friendship through various challenges. Both women want their weddings to be in June, but due to misunderstandings, both weddings are scheduled for the same day, with another bride unwilling to budge in switching her date with either Emma or Liv. More misunderstandings follow, and Liv and Emma declare war on one another.

Bride Wars contains a lot of ridiculous comedy, which is one of Anne Hathaway’s strong points as an actress. When it comes to silly comedy, she fulfills the role so exceptionally well, and it’s hard not to love her films when this is the case. This film is also a showcase of a childhood friendship and the challenges that follow such relationships. As a viewer, don’t expect anything too serious; enjoy the ride of a friendship that is meant to last.

Bride Wars Release Date January 9, 2009 Director Gary Winick Cast Kate Hudson , Anne Hathaway , Bryan Greenberg , ​Chris Pratt2 , Steve Howey , Candice Bergen Runtime 90

Watch on Apple TV+

7 'Ocean’s 8' (2018)

Co-Stars: Sandra Bullock, Sarah Paulson, Rhianna, Cat Blanchette, Helena Bonham Carter

Close

Ocean’s 8 is about a team of thieves, constructed by Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock), who plan to steal a multi-million dollar necklace holding some of the most valuable diamonds known to man. The heist takes place at the annual Met Gala, attended by famous film stars and well-known influencers. Daphne Kluger (Anne Hathaway), an actress, is the target of the heist, as she is the one who will be wearing the invaluable necklace. However, after the necklace is successfully stolen, Daphne reveals to the women that she already knew of their plan, and she wants a piece of the reward. All is good between the women; all except they need to make sure that they themselves are not suspects.

Ocean’s 8 has a magnificent all-female cast with fan-favorites, such as Sandra Bullock, Sarah Paulson, Rhianna, and—of course—Anne Hathaway. Each actress provides a flawless performance, one that, while does not outdo the original Ocean’s 11, definitely works well on its own. Any viewer who has not seen any of the Oceans' movies prior will enjoy Ocean’s 8 without a doubt for its brilliance and the performances by veteran actresses.

Watch on Apple TV+

6 'The Intern' (2015)

Co-Stars: Robert De Niro

Image Via Warner Bros.

The Intern follows 70-year-old Ben Whittaker (Robert De Niro), a retired widower who is looking for change in his life and some new excitement. He decides to join a fashion company as a senior intern, earning the praise and approval of his extremely young but just as skilled coworkers who seem to never receive the approval of the founder of the company, Jules Ostin (Anne Hathaway) who seemingly works herself to the bone. In an attempt to ease some of the weight off of Jules’ shoulders, Ben offers timely advice and assists Jules personally in her endeavor to keep running her company successfully.

Anne Hathaway’s performance as a stressed, workaholic business woman is authentic; she exhibits the traits and qualities of a workaholic who has no time for her home life, but the realism is maintained through her desire to rely on herself as an independent woman. However, The Intern examines the flaws in such a system, creating for a wholesome cast of characters who rely on Ben for what seems to be fatherly advice (what suitcase to use, how to dress appropriately). Although viewers will undoubtedly feel secondhand embarrassment through the character of Jules, both Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro make for a fun duo, bouncing jokes off each other in an authentic way that establishes a wholesome relationship between the two.

Watch on Max

5 'Interstellar' (2014)

Co-Stars: Matthew McConaughey

Image via Paramount Pictures

In the future, Earth faces an abysmal future occupied by a Dust Bowl—damaging dust storms—and a crop blight that destroys nearly every crop. It is the era of farmers, and it’s an era that Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) does not like. More of an engineer than a farmer, Cooper tries to teach his daughter Murphy everything he knows about science. This leads them to one day finding the coordinates to the NASA station in a bizarre collection of events, and upon arrival, Cooper is asked to lead a research team to explore habitable planets to transfer humanity to. However, to do so, Cooper and his team—including colleague Brand (Anne Hatheaway)—must travel via a wormhole, which would age them significantly.

Interstellar is probably one of Anne Hathaway’s most popular movies to date. The film focuses on the loss of an experience and life to do the right thing to try and save humanity. It’s a deeply emotional film that is worth a rewatch every time, especially for the performances shared by Anne Hathaway and Matthew McConaughey. It’s a touching film that encourages viewers to enjoy every moment with their loved ones, simply because life can be somewhat unpredictable.

Watch on Amazon

4 'Les Misérables' (2012)

Co-Stars: Hugh Jackman, Amanda Seyfried

Image via Universal Studios

Les Misérables follows Jean Valjean (Hugh Jackman) has served 19 years in prison for stealing bread. After breaking his parole, he is given grace by a bishop. As a result, Jean decides to go on a path of redemption, starting with a new identity and a newfound desire to help others in redeeming themselves. Eight years later, Jean meets Fantine (Anne Hathaway), who is working hard to send money to her daughter Cosette (Amanda Seyfried). Eventually, Jean is left to care for Fantine's daughter, ultimately becoming her guardian.

Although a rather long film, Les Misérables is rich in story and worldbuilding. Unlike many of Anne Hathaway’s other popular films, this film deals with gritty storytelling that lures viewers in, relishing them in an emotional adventure that analyzes the contrasts between lives. With Anne Hathaway’s excellent performance, viewers will come back to rewatch this emotional masterpiece that will stick with the audience for years to come.

Watch on Apple TV+

3 'The Devil Wears Prada' (2006)

Co-Stars: Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt

Image via 20th Century Fox

Landing a big gig as the assistant to popular magazine editor Miranda (Meryl Streep), Andy (Anne Hathaway) learns the hard way as a rookie in the scene where she has to face Miranda’s tough and harsh mannerisms. Unfamiliar with the fashion scene, Andy learns how to dress fashionably to impress Miranda, and in the process, she climbs the professional ladder, earning Miranda’s graces while also outdoing her fellow coworkers. However, this ends up turning Andy into the person she despises, creating problems within her interpersonal relationships.

The Devil Wears Prada is a fun film that exaggerates—to some extent—the often stressful and competitive nature of the labor market. It addresses the hierarchy within such markets that can cause self-humiliation. Overall a fun film on fashion—performed excellently by Meryl Streep—The Devil Wears Prada is a fun film to rewatch simply for the antagonistic chemistry between Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway. The film touches the viewer’s heart, revealing the deep passions, dreams, and sacrifices that come with the territory of landing a dream job.

Watch on Max

2 'Ella Enchanted' (2004)

Co-Stars: Hugh Dancy, Vivica A. Fox

Image via Miramax Films

Ella Enchanted is a film that focuses on young woman Ella (Anne Hathaway) as she has to deal with the consequences of a curse under the guise of a blessing placed on her by her fairy godmother Lucinda (Vivica A. Fox). Although done with good intentions, Lucinda’s spell leads Ella to living a life of enslavement to the wishes of those around her, including those of her stepmother and cruel stepsisters. Determined to break the curse, Ella travels the lands to find her fairy godmother, only to have a run-in with the all-popular Prince Charmont (Hugh Dancy). From there, they travel together and, to Ella’s worst fear, fall in love.

Ella Enchanted is somewhat of a guilty pleasure for many of Anne Hathaway’s beloved fans. It is an endearing parody of Cinderella, though with its own unique twists. Filled with fun musical numbers, no viewer will grow tired of singing along to Anne Hathaway’s vibrant performances. As a whole, Ella Enchanted is a feel good movie that deals with the reality that sometimes, people want to hurt others. However, there are also people who want the best for others, which is seen through Ella and Prince Charmont’s sweet and intimate relationship. More than anything, it is just a plain fun movie to watch on any day.

Watch on Fubo

1 'The Princess Diaries' (2001)

Co-Stars: Julie Andrews, Mandy Moore

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

In The Princess Diaries, Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway) is a high school teenager who learns an exciting secret one day: she is a princess who is the sole inheritor to her father’s throne to Genovia. Her grandmother, Clarisse (Julie Andrews), decides to go forward with turning Mia into a refined princess fit for taking over the throne. Though Mia has her doubts and opposes the idea, initially, she agrees to go through princess training, though her increasing popularity within her social life begins to cause problems for the royal family.

The Princess Diaries is a fun coming-of-age film that many viewers have seen in their childhood; it is a film that sticks to viewers after their first viewing, never missing a beat in terms of hilarity and its blend of humor with a more serious undertone. This film also served as Anne Hathaway’s official debut into Hollywood films, making her a beloved and iconic figure on the big screen. From princess to founder, Anne Hathaway is truly a wholesome actress in the film world.

Watch on Disney+

KEEP READING: The 10 Best Anne Hathaway Movies, Ranked