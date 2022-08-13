Anne Heche was born on May 25, 1969, in Aurora, Ohio and sadly passed away on August 12, 2022, a result of injuries from a fiery, horrible vehicle accident. Her personal life was tabloid fodder early in her career, but she had largely stayed out of the rumor mills in her later years. Her career had seen the highs of films like Donnie Brasco, and the lows of Armed Response, which sits at a rare 0% on Rotten Tomatoes. In memory of the talented actress, here are a few of her memorable roles on film and television.

Another World (1964-1999)

Anne Heche's first prominent role was in the long-running soap opera Another World, where she played twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love between 1984 and 1992. Separated at birth, Marley was raised as the sister of Donna Love (Anna Stuart), who was actually her mother, in a wealthy home. Vicky was given up for adoption by her grandfather, growing up poor in Lassiter, Pennsylvania. The dual role led to Heche winning a Daytime Emmy Award and two Soap Opera Digest Awards.

Donnie Brasco (1997)

Loosely based on the true story of Joseph D. Pistone, an FBI undercover agent played by Johnny Depp. Pistone infiltrates the Bonanno crime family in New York City during the 1970s, under the alias Donnie Brasco, a jewel thief from Vero Beach, Florida. As he goes deeper into the Mafia, Pistone comes to realize that he's slowly drifting into being a criminal himself, the type he set out to stop. Heche plays Maggie, Pistone's wife, who is left alone with the children for weeks, or even months, not knowing where he is, and eventually moves into divorcing Pistone.

Volcano (1997)

Heche appears in the big-budget disaster flick Volcano (not to be confused with Dante's Peak, which came out the same time) as Dr. Amy Barnes, a seismologist who warns the people of downtown Los Angeles that an underground volcano is forming. City officials dismiss the early warning signs, but when the volcano erupts and sends lava spilling into the streets, it's up to Barnes and the chief of the city's Office of Emergency Management department, Mike Roark (Tommy Lee Jones), to save the day.

Walking and Talking (1996)

Amelia (Catherine Keener) and Laura (Heche) are childhood best friends. But when Laura becomes engaged to her boyfriend Frank (Todd Field), Amelia falls into anxiety and insecurity. She begins dating Bill (Kevin Corrigan), who the two friends have nicknamed "the ugly guy," but the relationship ends quickly. Yet in typical rom-com fashion, Amelia reconnects with her former boyfriend Andrew (Liev Schreiber), reconciles with Laura after a fight, and the wedding goes on.

Wag the Dog (1997)

In this clever political dramedy, the President of the United States (Michael Belson) is caught in a damning sex scandal days before the upcoming election. In an effort to keep the president in power, his PR manager Winifred Ames (Heche) holds a secret meeting with political spin-whiz Conrad Brean (Robert De Niro). He suggests creating an artificial war for television between the U.S. and Albania to distract the American public from the scandal. The two fly to Hollywood to hire frequent collaborator Stanley Motss (Dustin Hoffman), a producer, to help fabricate the non-existent war.

Return to Paradise (1998)

Three friends party it up in Malaysia, a decadent vacation filled with drinks, women, and hash. When the vacation ends, two of them leave while Lewis (Joaquin Phoenix) opts to stay behind on a passion project. Two years later, lawyer Beth (Heche) tracks down the two and delivers a bombshell: a few days after they left the island, police raided their camp to find large quantities of hash, leaving Lewis to take the blame, and in eight days he is set to be put to death. The only way out is for the two to head back to Malaysia and share the blame, where each would spend three years in prison, but if only one goes he will spend six years.

The Third Miracle (1999)

In 1979 Chicago, Father Frank Shore (Ed Harris) investigates claims of miracles for the Vatican. His latest case involves a devout woman whose death caused a statue of the Virgin Mary to bleed on, and cure, a girl with terminal lupus. The woman, Helen O'Regan (Barbara Sukowa), is nominated for sainthood, and Father Frank, the so-called "Miracle Killer" for his record of debunking false miracles, is led to believe the miracle is true. During his investigation, he meets Roxane (Heche), the daughter of O'Regan, who was abandoned by her mother at 16 and cannot look past it to see the good.

Cedar Rapids (2011)

Tim Lippe (Ed Helms) was going to be somebody, but then he wasn't. He has spent his whole life in Brown Valley, Wisconsin, selling insurance. Things change when Lippe's tasked with heading to an insurance convention to save his company in the metropolis known as Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The naive Lippe, overwhelmed by the trappings of the city, falls for the beautiful Joan Ostrowski-Fox (Heche) and is left in awe of his city-savvy roommates. But when Lippe is faced with corporate corruption, he braves the streets and finds his own way to make things right.

Psycho (1998)

The much-maligned, ill-advised remake of the Alfred Hitchcock classic from director Gus Van Sant does not represent the best of Heche, by any stretch of the imagination. However, she gets props for trying to channel the Marion Crane that Janet Leigh immortalized in the 1960 original. And on the plus side, we know that Crane dies pretty early on in the film, so you only have to endure it for so long to catch Heche's performance in its entirety.

My Friend Dahmer (2017)

The critically well-received film follows the infamous Jeffrey Dahmer (Ross Lynch) during his high school years in Bath, Ohio, beginning in his freshman year of 1974. The film offers insight into Dahmer's development from obsessive school boy to serial killer. Lynch is the star here, but Heche delivers as Joyce Dahmer, Jeffrey's mother, and her struggles with his father and a chronic mental illness.

Six Days Seven Nights (1998)

Image via Caravan Pictures

Assistant magazine editor Robin Monroe (Heche), while on a tropical island paradise, is proposed to by her boyfriend Frank (David Schwimmer). While there, her editor asks her to cover a story in nearby Tahiti. She hires Quinn Harris (Harrison Ford), a rough and gruff pilot of the only plane available on short notice, to fly her there. When the weather changes, the plane crashes on an uninhabited island, forcing the two to support one another in order to survive.