Anne of Green Gables is playing the woman who created her, no really. According to Variety, Megan Follows (Reign), who played Anne Shirely back in 1985 will be portraying Anne of Green Gables author L.M. Montgomery in a new series about her life. The series, titled Lucy. Maud. is now in production. Montgomery, beginning in 1908, penned several novels about Anne Shirley and her life as an orphan dropped in the lap of two middle-aged siblings. The 1985 miniseries made Follows a beloved name, with the series cementing itself as a feel-good warm you from the inside out Americana series alongside shows such as Little House on the Prairie and Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman.

“I’ve always been incredibly grateful to be introduced, as a young woman, to the power of a character who was a central figure in her own story," Follows tells Variety. "One thing I share with the writers [of the show] is that our lives were greatly influenced by Anne. She defined us as artists, as writers, me as an actor." According to Variety, Follows actually found Montgomery's journals when she was filming Anne of Green Gables. “I used to carry them around, because I could see there was so much more to this woman writing, at times very subversively, and exposing the world with a wicked sense of humor," Follows explains.

"She was extraordinarily intelligent, witty, observant. She had passionate affairs and lived in a time of great social upheaval and change. She’s a woman who speaks to our times.”

'Anne With an E' A Short-Lived but Beloved Adaptation of L.M. Montgomery's Works

Image via Netflix

It's rare that lightning strikes twice, but in 2017, the Netflix series Anne With an E. It was a departure from the miniseries that Follows was known for, but that difference allowed room in the hearts of those that adore the character to love both equally. Amybeth McNulty portrayed Anne Shirley this time around. The series had a dark and grittier tone to the frontier life Anne lived. Geraldine James and R.H. Thomson play brother and sister Marilla and Matthew Cuthbert. The show, while popular with fans, was cancelled after three seasons. At the time, there were contract negotiation issues that likely led to the show's cancellation, but that did not make it safe from public backlash.

Follows in Anne of Green Gables is not currently streaming. Lucy. Maud. is now in production. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.

Source: Variety