Get ready to start the year with a witchy vibe as AMC is about to launch Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches. Also known as Mayfair Witches, the all-new supernatural drama thriller series is based on the novel trilogy Lives of the Mayfair Witches. This is the novelist’s second work to be adapted into a television series, the first one being Interview with the Vampire. The AMC original show follows Dr. Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario), who discovers that her ancestry is tied to a family of witches. When she begins to explore her background, she is also faced with a sinister force that has been haunting her family for a long time.

Mayfair Witches is created by Esta Spalding (Masters of Sex) and Michelle Ashford (The Pacific). The duo also serves as the showrunners with Mark Johnson executive producing along with Jeff Freilich and Michael Uppendahl. With shows like Wednesday, Interview with the Vampire, and Vampire Academy, the year 2022 saw increased popularity in the supernatural fantasy genre and Mayfair Witches seems to be the next best project to carry that trend forward into 2023, among other similar movies and shows that we’ll see this year.

As the series arrives this week, check out this handy guide below to find out where, when, and how you can watch Mayfair Witches.

Is Mayfair Witches Streaming Online?

Since Mayfair Witches is an AMC original show, it’ll also be available for streaming on AMC+. The first two episodes will arrive on the streaming service on the premiere date, followed by one episode weekly.

When Is the Mayfair Witches Premiere?

Mayfair Witches is premiering on January 8, 2023, at 9/8c, with a simulcast of the first episode across AMC Networks, namely AMC, BBC America, Sundance TV, IFC, and WE TV.

Following the premiere, the series will air and stream weekly.

How Many Episodes Does Mayfair Witches Have?

Mayfair Witches is set to have eight episodes, each running for about an hour. The first two episodes will premiere together on AMC and AMC+. The following six episodes will release weekly. Here’s the complete episode schedule:

Episode 1: "The Witching Hour" - January 8, 2023

Written by Michelle Ashford and Esta Spalding.

Episode 2: "The Dark Place" - January 15, 2023

Written by Michael Goldbach.

Episode 3: "Second Line" - January 22, 2023

Written by Sarah Cornwell.

Episode 4: "Curiouser and Curiouser" - January 29, 2023

Written by Lindsey Villarreal.

Episode 5: "The Thrall" - February 5, 2023

Written by Sean Reycraft.

Episode 6: February 12, 2023

Written by Mary Angelica Molina.

Episode 7: February 19, 2023

Written by Sarah Cornwell & Esta Spalding.

Episode 8: February 26, 2023

Written by Esta Spalding.

Michael Uppendahl, Haifaa Al-Mansour, and Axelle Carolyn are credited as directors for various episodes of the series.

Can You Watch Mayfair Witches Without AMC?

Fortunately, yes! You can always go cordless and watch the supernatural fantasy thriller series on AMC+. The streaming service is available only on a subscription basis. The app is available on all Android and iOS devices. The plans range from $7 to $9 monthly or $83.88 annually, which allows you to access the network’s huge library of free content. If you already have AMC on your cable service, then AMC+ will cost you only $7. You can also access AMC+ through Prime Video, YouTube TV, and Apple TV.

But if you don’t have or want AMC+, don’t fret, because there are plenty of other ways to watch this series, at least in part. The Mayfair Witches premiere episode will also be available for streaming on other AMC platforms, namely, Shudder, Sundance Now, Acord, and ALLBLK on and from January 12.

Watch the Mayfair Witches Trailer

There are a couple of official trailers for Mayfair Witches and a promo clip. But here’s the latest one, which gives a little more background about the protagonist. The previous trailers and clip touch more upon what’s coming and what kind of narrative you can expect, supported by rich and fantastical visuals and an eerie setup. The latest video opens with a voiceover by Rowan, the protagonist, played by Daddario, who we know as a neurosurgeon, dedicated to her profession and patients. Soon, she starts having strange experiences, that she can’t explain. While the overall feel of Mayfair Witches might look similar to other supernatural series, there’s a unique touch to this show, mostly owing to its immersive visuals and music, where gothic art meets modern dark fantasy. There’s enough drama and tension to keep you hooked, with lots of spine-chilling moments. Expect a story filled with magic, mayhem, and mythology, and of course, exploration of witchcraft and the history of witches.

When Is the Mayfair Witches Season 1 Finale?

The eighth and final episode of Mayfair Witches is currently expected to release on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

What Is Mayfair Witches About?

Mayfair Witches is derived from Rice’s novel trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, which includes three books: The Witching Hour, Lasher, and Taltos. The series takes mainly from the first book but will also likely uses storylines and character arcs, among other elements, from the other books in the series.

As seen from all the promos, the eight-episode series follows Dr. Rowan Fielding, a neurosurgeon from California who starts having mystical experiences. When she receives the news of her estranged mother’s death, Rowan is also shocked to learn that she is the new heiress to the rich and famous Mayfair family. But that’s not all. Rowan is also told that she comes from a long ancestry of powerful and influential witches and supposedly possesses special powers. Although it may explain the recent mysterious happenings in her life, this is just the beginning of what’ll be the young woman’s life from here on. She is the 13th witch in the lineage which will complete the coven. With all this overwhelming knowledge about her life, Rowan struggles to understand herself and her place in this uncanny, newfound world, while also dealing with a dark force that has been haunting her family for years.