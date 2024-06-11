The Big Picture The Anne Rice universe continues to expand with the greenlighting of The Talamasca, a series centered on a secret society hunting mystical creatures.

The Talamasca production team includes John Lee Hancock and Mark Lafferty, promising a thrilling mix of spy thriller and supernatural elements.

Fans eagerly await upcoming episodes of Interview with the Vampire and Mayfair Witches, with new episodes expected in 2025 to keep the universe thriving.

The Anne Rice universe is expanding once again over at AMC as the network announces the greenlighting of Anne Rice’s The Talamasca. Like the series adaptations of Interview with the Vampire and Mayfair Witches, the production will pull its story from the pages of Rice’s beloved supernatural novels, this time centering on the secret society bent on finding vampires, witches, and the other mystical creatures from Rice’s novels. And, audiences won’t need to wait long as the project is part of AMC and AMC+’s 2025 docket. With the success surrounding both Interview with the Vampire and Mayfair Witches, moving forward with a parallel story that shows the other side of the magical world seems like the next logical step.

While the announcement didn’t reveal any cast members for The Talamasca, audiences have encountered members of the in-the-shadows organization in the past in both Interview with the Vampire and Mayfair Witches. So far, the most prominent agent has been Tongayi Chirisa’s Ciprien Grieve who was introduced in the first season of Mayfair Witches. The new project hails from The Little Things’ John Lee Hancock and The Right Stuff’s Mark Lafferty, who will team up to co-showrun the production as well as join the writers’ room and executive produce, with the former also directing.

In a statement that coincided with the exciting news, Mark Johnson, the head of AMC’s Anne Rice Immortal Universe said,

“With the second season of Interview with the Vampire currently receiving the best reviews of any show on television and with the production of Mayfair Witches about to wrap in Ireland, promising an even more compelling and unnerving second season, the question is what do we now add to the Immortal Universe of Anne Rice? The answer is a completely different show from the first two, but a show that nevertheless belongs under the Anne Rice umbrella. The Talamasca marries the procedural spy thriller with the supernatural and expands the thrills and the pleasures of our franchise’s ambitions.”

The Anne Rice Universe Is Still Going Strong

Close

As Johnson mentioned in his comment, Season 2 of the Alexandra Daddario-led series, Mayfair Witches, is almost ready to call things a wrap. The first season went dark over a year ago and audiences have been on the edge of their seats for updates surrounding the follow-up batch of episodes which, like The Talamasca, is expected to arrive in 2025. Meanwhile, the sophomore season of Interview with the Vampire is chugging right along with Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid reprising their undead roles from the critically acclaimed debut season.

You can get caught up on both Interview with the Vampire and Mayfair Witches now while you wait for more information surrounding The Talamasca.

Interview with the Vampire 9 10 Based on Anne Rice's iconic novel, follow Louis de Pointe's epic story of love, blood and the perils of immortality, as told to the journalist Daniel Molloy. Release Date 2022-00-00 Creator Rolin Jones Cast Sam Reid , Jacob Anderson , Eric Bogosian , Bailey Bass , Assad Zaman Main Genre Horror Seasons 2

Stream Now On AMC+