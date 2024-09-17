This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

In the midst of Prison Break enjoying yet another extended run of success after being added to Netflix this summer, one of the show's biggest stars has reportedly found their next project. A new report from Variety revealed that William Fichtner, best known for playing Alexander Mahone opposite Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller in Prison Break, has joined the cast of Talamasca, the upcoming AMC series from the works of Anne Rice. According to the official logline, the series will focus on the men and women responsible for tracking witches, vampires, and other creatures scattered around the globe. Filming on the project will begin next month in Manchester, England, and it is currently eyeing a premiere on AMC and AMC+ sometime in 2025.

Fichtner will play the series-regular role of Jasper, and he joins Nicholas Denton as the only other member of the cast. Denton is best known for his role as Angus Fitzgerald in Glitch, the sci-fi horror series which is currently streaming on Netflix. He also plays Valmont in Dangerous Liaisons, the period drama that also stars Alice Englert and Kosar Ali. Denton will next play a role in the highly-anticipated Eden, which recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and features a star-studded cast of Sydney Sweeney, Ana de Armas, Vanessa Kirby, Jude Law, Daniel Brühl, and Paul Gleeson. John Lee Hancock will direct at least one episode of Talamasca, and his most famous credits come on major projects such as The Blind Side and The Highwaymen. He also worked with Tom Hanks in Saving Mr. Banks.

What Are William Fichtner’s Other Famous Roles?

One of Fichtner's earlier roles also happens to be one of his most famous, where he starred alongside Bruce Willis and Ben Affleck in Armageddon, the space sci-fi epic that is currently streaming on Hulu. He also played the role of Sanderson in Black Hawk Down, the famous action docudrama which also stars Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor, and the late Tom Sizemore. He teamed up with Nicolas Cage and Amber Heard in 2011 for Drive Angry, and one of his most recent roles came when he reunited with Affleck for Hypnotic, the 2023 conspiracy thriller currently streaming on Peacock.

Talamasca will begin filming next month in Manchester, England and will premiere on AMC and AMC+ in 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates. You can watch Fichtner as Mahone in Prison Break now on Netflix in the U.S.

