Last week's episode of Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches was another witchy emotional rollercoaster for Rowan (Alexandra Daddario). The Mayfair women reunited for a special transference of power that seems to have allegedly severed her connection to Lasher (Jack Huston). But, let's be real, Lasher isn't going anywhere. The eager Tessa Mayfair (Madison Wolfe) is now the one with Rowan's powers, and things go sideways rather quickly when conspiracy theorist Keith Murfis (Ian Hoch) meets Tessa in the woods with Deirdre's (Annabeth Gish) heart. Tessa's a little high on her new powers and thinks she can easily get the heart from him, but the episode ends with her being kidnapped. It's time to unpack Episode 7, "Tessa."

The penultimate episode of Season 1 begins on a bleak note. Ciprien (Tongayi Chirisa) is stuck in Scotland which is in shambles following Lasher’s involvement. Just when Rowan thinks she might be in the clear, she gets a vision and figures out that the new pain she has is because she is pregnant. She jumps to the conclusion that it’s Ciprien’s child, but could it be Lasher’s? Tessa is in a cage and scared for her life at political extremist Arlo Whittle’s (Chris Coy) headquarters following the kidnapping in the woods. Keith has a watchful eye on the bound-and-gagged Mayfair, but Tessa knows that he is weak. She tries to flirt and get him under her spell, though he snaps out of it and remembers his new purpose.

Rowan makes a surprise pop-in at Tessa’s house and speaks with Alicia (Leslie Castay), who is quite out of it. She thinks it’s a little weird that Rowan hasn’t gone back to San Francisco. As Alicia goes to get Tessa, Rowan snoops around the house. Weirdly, the place is covered in fake flower petals and there’s a decadent chocolate lava cake set up for what looks like a date. (Remember this similar setup with Lasher and Rowan?) Tessa’s younger sister Daphne (Olive Abercrombie) catches Rowan tasting the icing, which is all sorts of awkward. Alicia can’t find Tessa, but isn’t too phased because she probably went to a friend’s house. Rowan is adamant about finding her, but that weirds out Alicia, who doesn’t want Rowan involved. Overcome with sickness again, Rowan heads off and throws up in the bathroom.

Back at creeper central, Keith complains to a caged Tessa about his boss. She makes more money than him, yet always leaves early to go on dates, a problem he desperately wishes to have. Tessa senses his desperation and tells him to unmask her so she can see his face. Right as he is about to set her free, he’s summoned by Arlo for a meeting. Keith is the star as he was the one to capture Tessa and Deirdre’s heart. (Finally, they have a Mayfair witch in their possession!) The plan is to scare her with the threat of death by using the most feared element among witches: fire. Looks like we pinned down who has been doing those burnings. In the cage, Tessa holds the necklace and cries as she tries to get in touch with Lasher, but he is missing in action. Let’s not forget about Ciprien, who’s still stuck in the 1600s Scotland memory. He hears the voice of Talamasca healer Arjuna (Suleka Mathew), who is trying to wake him up from the memory in the real world. She explains how the necklace he used to enter the memory is no longer with him, making it difficult to come back. Meanwhile, Rowan explains to the Mayfairs who have gathered at Tessa’s house how Tessa visited her and was upset about men on the internet who stole Deirdre’s literal heart. The group is angry that Tessa went to Rowan first but recognizes it’s because Rowan was the designee at the time and had Lasher connected to her.

Alicia blames Tessa’s disappearance on Rowan, saying that Lasher is still with her despite the transference and that’s why he couldn’t be there for Tessa in the woods. In the memory, Florie (Emma Rose Smith), is able to see Ciprien and tells him to follow her. Cortland (Harry Hamlin) and the Mayfair women attempt to connect with Tessa. Jojo (Jen Richards) explains that in her vision, things seemed dire for Tessa. They call on a scry named Alonso (Eduardo Losan) to try to see Tessa, but he explains that the signal is confused because there are too many blood ties. Rowan volunteers to make a blood sacrifice of her own that would hopefully let them locate her late mother’s heart, which is presumably with Tessa. Thankfully, Rowan’s blood signal is strong, and they pinpoint Tessa on the map. Dolly Jean (Charlayne Woodard) senses that Rowan is pregnant and tells Cortland. Alicia is irritated that Rowan is trying to spearhead the rescue mission and Rowan explains it’s her fault she is out there and wants to make things right. In Scotland, Ciprien meets Suzanne (Hannah Alline), who has gone into full witch mode. She wears the infamous necklace that Ciprien needs to leave the memory. Lurking in the shadows of the cottage is Lasher, who laughs in the face of their naïveté.

The Mayfairs divide and conquer, with Jojo leading the pack with directions. Cortland semi-threatens Rowan to bring in Lasher, but Rowan stares into his eyes and manages to scare him off with her power. This freaks out Jojo, who Rowan tells behind to stay with the increasingly weak Cortland. Ciprien starts to put some pieces of the puzzle together (so he thinks) and believes that he is inside Lasher’s memory and that Lasher lured him there. Lasher being Lasher tells him that Ciprien brought this on himself and tells him that Rowan is pregnant. Lasher is mad that Ciprien is trying to “domesticate” Rowan, though Ciprien denies it. Lasher acknowledges that, yes, Rowan being powerful in turn makes him powerful, but insists that he’s just answering Rowan’s desires. They are bound together whether she knows it or not. Ciprien, he says, should not be involved in any way with Rowan, but seems to have always been fascinated by the Mayfairs ever since he was young and would walk by the mansion. Lasher leaves Ciprien confused and in the dark.

Somebody should check on Tessa. She’s tied up and hanging at the extremist’s headquarters. OK, so why are they seriously so against the Mayfairs specifically? The female member of the group (Kerry Cahill) explains to Tessa that she and her husband used to work for Mayfair Autoparts (the very abandoned building that they are in) until the Mayfairs outsourced the work and left them with no job or health insurance. Additionally, their daughter underwent chemotherapy at the Mayfairs' hospital, which she says that Tessa indirectly profited from. So, it doesn’t look like Tessa is getting any support from anyone anytime soon.

Ciprien is alive, but not well, in the real world. He wakes up and immediately throws up because in the memory he purposely poisoned himself with henbane. Jojo confronts Cortland about his aggressive behavior, but he dismisses her. In a shocking turn of events, Cortland calls up Albrect (Dennis Boutsikaris) at the Talamasca and informs him about Rowan’s pregnancy. Without missing a beat, Albrecht says that he will “take care of it.” He also says that they have their eyes on the Knights of Brotherhood meeting which might have spurred this whole thing into action. Ciprien tells Albrecht that he’s worried about Rowan, and they drive off to find her, though Albrecht doesn’t seem to be in a rush to get anywhere. Ah, everything is starting to make sense. Albrecht pulls over and throws the car keys over the bridge and calmly tells Ciprien that the Talamasca is in it to watch and observe, not necessarily to intercede and help. Ciprien realizes that Albrecht and Cortland are actually on Lasher’s side and feels immensely betrayed. If Rowan does what Albrecht thinks she will do, then she will fulfill an ancient prophecy, and a "new era" will begin.

Tessa is about to be burned alive by the Mayfair hunters if she doesn’t show them her magic. After denying that she is a witch, Arlo gives the green light to burn her alive. Right as they are about to do so, Rowan enters and kills the team using her mind powers. She is shot in the process but manages to untie Tessa. Just when Tessa is freed she gives the necklace back to Rowan. Tessa is then shot in the neck by Keith, who panics and runs away from the flaming mess. The episode ends with Rowan holding Tessa as she bleeds out and dies. Covered in blood and filled with rage, a vengeful Rowan puts on the necklace, screams out, and summons Lasher.