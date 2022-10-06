The 2022 New York Comic-Com has barely started and we already have some great news for horror and thriller series fans. In a panel held today, AMC Networks revealed the release date and the first official trailer for Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches. The series will be the second project set in the Anne Rice Immortal Universe, which already gave us the gripping Interview with the Vampire. The good news for fans of vampires and witches is, we won’t have to wait long for the upcoming series: It premieres in the very first week of January.

The trailer for Mayfair Witches reveals the new series will have a similar structure to Interview of the Vampire, with the modern world and past-century storylines interconnecting throughout the episodes. Also, the trailer suggests that the same way that we are introduced to the vampire world in Interview with the Vampire by a newcomer, Mayfair Witches will show us the basics of being a witch through the eyes of its protagonist Rowan (Alexandra Daddario), a young neurosurgeon who discovers she is part of a long line of witches.

In addition, the trailer makes it clear that Mayfair Witches won’t hold back on its themes and delve deep into the mythology of witches, including rituals, obscure magic, covens, and secret societies, all the while never forgetting to double down on mysteries, stunning cinematography, production design, and steamy relationships.

Mayfair Witches is developed for television by Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford, both of whom developed and wrote Showtime’s Masters of Sex. Aside from Daddario, the cast also features Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa, Beth Grant, Jan Richards, Hannah Alline, and Harry Hamlin.

As the title suggests, Mayfair Witches is another adaptation that hails from the series of novels from the late best-selling author Anne Rice. Even though the writer created an extensive dark universe that features more than 15 novels, Hollywood didn’t quite do it justice with 1994’s Interview with the Vampire and 2002’s Queen of the Damned. The new slate of AMC series is a chance to dig deeper into the universe and tell an ambitious story that, as Collider’s own Carly Lane underscored, was tailor-made for TV.

AMC+ premieres Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches on January 5 with two episodes. The remaining six will roll out weekly.

You can watch the trailer below:

