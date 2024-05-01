The Big Picture Annemarie Wiley's contract with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills won't be renewed.

It’s been quite a whirlwind year or so for Annemarie Wiley. First, she is cast on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, seemingly out of nowhere. Then, after a tumultuous season with Crystal Kung Minkoff and a fair bit of negativity online from social media, just as quickly as she arrived, Annemarie is gone from the franchise, with news that the reality star's contract won’t be renewed - the dreaded "one and done."

Annemarie initially expressed surprise and dismay at Bravo’s decision not to bring her back and was vocal about her disappointment. However, the former Housewife is clearly not one to stay down for long or to dwell on any misfortune. Showing the strength of character admired by her fans, Annemarie has picked herself up, dusted herself down, and is already optimistically looking forward to and planning for the future.

Speaking to PEOPLE Magazine, Annemarie said that she feels good and in a great space.

She said: “I feel amazing now. I have so many super exciting things coming up that really align with who I am, like really positive, inspirational, and motivational things.” She continued: “You live and learn, and you take everything, and you turn it into a positive, and you do better with your next opportunity.”

And what might this next opportunity be?

Annemarie Is Focusing On Her Non-Profit Organization

Annemarie is a proud advocate for her and her husband Marcellus Wiley's nonprofit organization, aptly named Project Transition. According to the website’s mission statement, the project aims to: “inspire, equip, and support individuals in their journey of transformation, ensuring they not only navigate transitions successfully but also emerge stronger, more resilient, and ready to lead.”

That sounds like perfect advice for Annemarie to follow herself. Annemarie is a proud athlete and the core pillars at the heart of the mission would seem to represent this: ‘Family, Intelligence, Value, Experiences, and Sportsmanship.’

Values, perhaps that wouldn’t go amiss at times, within The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills!

Annemarie is passionate about Project Transition and she and her husband describe its mission as: “A global community where the spirit of teamwork, dedication, and the lessons learned from sports become the cornerstone of personal growth and collective success.”

It would seem success is something that Annemarie is focused on, whether it is personally, professionally, or with this venture, and it is certainly not dependent on whether her Bravo contract was renewed.

She told People magazine: “People are going to get to see who I am, and I’m really excited for that.”

