The past decade has been rather successful for big-screen musicals, but it has not necessarily been a period of significant experimentation for the genre. While not every cinematic musical has been an adaptation in the vein of West Side Story, The Color Purple, In the Heights, or Wicked, the other successful musicals, such as Wonka and Encanto, have been clear homages to classics within the genre. Although this may have satisfied musical fans who were looking to replicate the experience they had seeing certain shows on stage, Leos Carax is a filmmaker who looks to challenge his audience with morally dubious characters and avant-garde stylism. In fact, his bizarre film Annette is one of the most aggressive, oddly thought-provoking musicals in years, and features Adam Driver in one of the strangest performances of his career.

What Is 'Annette' About?