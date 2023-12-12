The Big Picture Peacock's limited drama series Apples Never Fall debuts in March 2024, featuring an ensemble cast and based on Liane Moriarty's novel.

Annette Bening returns to television after almost two decades, starring alongside Sam Neill and Alison Brie.

The series follows the Delaney family as their seemingly perfect life unravels with the disappearance of their mother, revealing hidden secrets.

Peacock has finally debuted the first-look images for their upcoming limited drama series Apples Never Fall, which will premiere exclusively on the streaming service in March 2024. Crafted by writer, showrunner, and executive producer Melanie Marnich (known for The OA and The Affair), with executive producer David Heyman (Harry Potter series, Wonka and Barbie), and inspired by New Times Best Selling author Liane Moriarty's novel of the same title, this series features a star-studded ensemble cast. In addition to the new images, Peacock also confirmed the series' release window—March 2024.

The lineup includes Annette Bening, making her return to television after an absence of almost two decades, alongside Sam Neill, Alison Brie (Somebody I Used to Know, GLOW), Jake Lacy, Conor Merrigan-Turner, and Essie Randles. Heyman released a statement alongside the announcement, in which he expressed his excitement at the potential of the series:

"Apples Never Fall is Liane Moriarty at her very best and I am immensely grateful and proud that she has given me the opportunity to bring it to the screen. Watching the Delaney family — whose perfect veneer masks a myriad of secrets — as they begin to unravel is at times wickedly funny, at others tender and moving, but always gripping. Liane’s characters are vivid, complex and the story she tells is about how those we hold dearest can hurt us the most. These all seemed to me like ingredients for compelling television. And our sensational showrunner Melanie Marnich, along with our incredible cast led by Annette Bening and Sam Neill have brought the book to life in the most thrilling and affecting way."

What Is 'Apples Never Fall' About?

Adapted from the New York Times bestselling novel by Liane Moriarty, Apples Never Fall revolves around the flawless Delaney family. Stan (Neill) and Joy (Bening), former tennis coaches, have sold their prosperous tennis academy and are poised to embark on what should be the idyllic phase of their lives. Eager to enjoy time with their four grown children (Alison Brie, Jake Lacy, Conor Merrigan-Turner, Essie Randles), their world takes a dramatic turn when a distressed young woman appears at Joy and Stan's doorstep, injecting a dose of excitement they've been missing. However, the narrative takes an unexpected twist when Joy disappears suddenly, compelling her children to reevaluate their parents' seemingly perfect marriage as the family's hidden secrets begin to emerge.

Apples Never Fall will premiere exclusively on Peacock in March 2024.