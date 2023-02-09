Peacock has announced today Sam Neill (Jurassic Park, Peaky Blinders) will star opposite Annette Bening (American Beauty, Death on the Nile) in the TV adaptation of Apples Never Fall. The limited series is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers author Liane Moriarty.

In Apples Never Fall, Neill will play the role of Stan Delaney, who, with his wife Joy (Bening), has built a successful tennis academy that sustained their family for decades. Proud parents of four adult children, Joy and Stan decide to sell their tennis academy and retire, getting ready to live their golden years in peace. However, after a mysterious stranger knocks at their door, Joy vanishes, leaving her family to wonder what could have happened to her.

Due to Joy’s vanishing, her children will be forced to reevaluate her marriage with their father, Stan. That’s because what looked like a perfect relationship might not have been what it seemed, and maybe Stan is somehow involved in Joy’s disappearance. Set against the background of competitive tennis, Apples Never Fall intends to explore the dark family secrets people tend to ignore and asks how well we can really know the people close to us.

When Is Apples Never Fall Coming to Peacock?

Apples Never Fall is being adapted for television by Melanie Marnich (The OA, Big Love), who serves as writer, showrunner, and executive producer. David Heyman will also executive produce alongside Liane Moriarty, Albert Page, and Jillian Share. Chris Sweeney (The Tourist, Back to Life) will direct multiple episodes, including the first.

There’s still no release date for Apples Never Fall. Check out the series’ synopsis below.