Cannes Film Festival Award Winner for Best Director Leos Carax (Holy Motors) is bringing us a new original musical in Annette, starring Academy Award nominee Adam Driver (Marriage Story) and Academy Award Winner for Best Actress in a Leading Role Marion Cotillard (La Vie En Rose). The final trailer for the film has been released today, ahead of its theatrical premiere later this week. Annette comes to theaters on August 6 before releasing on Amazon Prime Video on August 20.

The trailer focuses on the two main characters, Henry McHenry (Driver), a famous stand-up comedian, and Ann Defrasnoux (Cotillard), a renowned opera singer, and their love story which unfolds under the glare of the spotlights and the pressure of being L.A. celebrities. These two very different characters, one who affirms he “killed” his audience after a successful show, and the other who declares she “saved” her spectators after a great performance, fall in love, and from this union arrives their first child, Annette, who will reveal herself to be gifted in surprising ways. But it will not always be rainbows and butterflies. There will be trials and tribulations along the way, as their relationship suffers as Henry does his best to keep his family away from the insistent flashes of the cameras. There will be humor, drama, a passionate but unstable romance, and did I mention singing?

Another element to be excited for is that the story and music will be brought to us by Ron and Russell Mael of iconic American pop-rock band Sparks, who play themselves in the movie. The musical siblings’ contribution, along with Carax’s genius, was essential to make Annette the very ambitious rock-opera musical modern-day farce that it is. Another cast member that must be mentioned is none other than Simon Helberg (Florence Foster Jenkins), who plays the Conductor, a man disillusioned with love for not having expressed his feelings to a longtime crush.

Annette premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on July 6, and it will officially premiere in theatres on August 6 before debuting on Amazon Prime Video on August 20. Check out the film's final trailer below:

