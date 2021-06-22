Cinema lovers unable to attend 2021’s Cannes Film Festival won’t have to wait long before watching Leos Carax's Annette, as the movie’s new trailer reveals it’ll hit commercial theaters this August. Starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, Annette will also be available on Amazon Prime just a couple of weeks after its theatrical release.

The new trailer reuses most of the already revealed footage, a clear indication Annette wants to keep its secrets until the last minute possible. The movie’s plot follows Driver as a stand-up comedian who falls in love with internationally famous opera soprano (Cotillard) in contemporary Los Angeles. This could be a familiar love story if it weren’t for the fact that Annette is named after the couple’s baby, a girl who supposedly has a mysterious gift. It’s still unclear if Annette will make use of some fantastic elements or not, but the girl’s gift seems to be connected to her voice, as we get a glimpse of the singing child’s shadow at the end of the trailer. The movie’s logo, showing a girl’s face against the moon, could be another clue.

Annette is the sixth feature of Carax’s career and his first work in English. The original story was developed by Ron and Russell Mael of the band Sparks, who also sign the script. Sparks is composing the musical’s original soundtrack, making Annette a curious experiment that we can’t wait to see.

Annette will have its world premiere on July 6 at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival. The movie hits theaters in the U.S. on August 6 and will be available to stream on Amazon Prime after August 20. Check out the new trailer below.

Here’s Annette’s official summary:

Los Angeles, today. Henry (Driver) is a stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humor who falls in love with Ann (Cotillard), a world-renowned opera singer. Under the spotlight, they form a passionate and glamorous couple. The birth of their first child, Annette, a mysterious little girl with an exceptional destiny, will turn their lives upside down.

