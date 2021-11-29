You can now listen to a multitude of new songs from the musical film.

Annette, the musical starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard that came out earlier this year, now has an extended soundtrack. Sparks, the band behind the music, announced via Twitter that the soundtrack includes all 57 tracks from the film and an additional 6 unreleased demos, bringing the total number of tracks to 63 on the album. This includes the main single "So We May Start," and everything from spoken word to Greek Chorus overdubs.

Annette is directed by Leos Carax with a screenplay by Carax, and Sparks duo, brothers Ron Mael and Russell Mael. Mael and Mael also wrote the story behind the film. Driver stars as Henry McHenry, an LA-based stand-up comedian who falls in love with the world-famous opera star Ann Desfranoux (Cotillard). When the two have a mysterious child together named Annette who has a magical singing ability, it turns their lives upside down. The film also stars The Big Bang Theory's Simon Helberg as the accompanist.

Reviews were generally positive, calling it "bizarre and enchanting," in no small part due to its music. Sparks is known for their unique style that permeates throughout the soundtrack. Sparks wrote the music alongside Carax, pointing to the significance of the music to the film and its integration with the story. The first version of the soundtrack was released by Sony Music featuring only 15 tracks. This current version, now available for streaming and as a collector's edition's double CD, is over four times that length.

Annette has a lot of awards buzz, and not just for its music. Both Driver and Cotillard have gotten Oscar buzz for their performances, which could include a possible double nomination for Driver for his work here and in The Last Duel. Driver also stars in the recently released House of Gucci, so his chances of being nominated this year are quite high.

You can see the announcement for Annette's extended soundtrack below, which is available wherever you choose to stream music.

