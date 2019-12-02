Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

‘Frozen 2,’ ‘Missing Link,’ ’Klaus,’ Lead Annie Award Nominees

by      December 2, 2019

0

The nominations for the 47th annual Annie Awards were announced today. In what has become a perennial foregone conclusion, Disney leads the pack once again. Its Frozen 2 and Toy Story 4 are among the most decorated films this year. The former grabbed eight nominations, the latter six.

Both of those films will be vying for Best Feature along with LAIKA Studios’ Missing Link, which also pulled in eight nominations, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, and Netflix’s Klaus—perhaps the dark horse (and certainly the strangest) in this most coveted category. Klaus picked up seven nominations in all.

In terms of volume, it was Netflix’s 39 total nominations that led all others. DreamWorks Animation nabbed 18, and Disney 16.

Also worth noting are the live action contenders for Best Character Animation. Spider-Man: Far From Home, Avengers: Endgame, and Game of Thrones are all competing in that department.

You can check out the full list of nominees below. The ceremony will be held on January 25 at UCLA’s Royce Hall.

Best Feature

Frozen 2
Walt Disney Animation Studios

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
DreamWorks Animation

klaus-netflix-poster

Image via Netflix

Klaus
Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Missing Link
LAIKA, LLC

Toy Story 4
Pixar Animation Studios

Best Indie Feature

Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles
Sygnatia, Glow, Submarine, Hampa Animation Studio

I Lost My Body
Xilam for Netflix

Okko’s Inn
Madhouse

Promare
TRIGGER, XFLAG

Weathering With You
Toho Co., LTD. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films

Best Special Production

Guava Island “Titles and Prologue”
Six Point Harness / Amazon

How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming
DreamWorks Animation

Infinity Train “The Perennial Child”
Cartoon Network Studios

SpongeBob SquarePants “SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout”
Nickelodeon and Jonas & Co.

Zog
Magic Light Pictures

Best Short Subject

Acid Rain
Animoon

DONT KNOW WHAT
Thomas Renoldner

Je sors acheter des cigarettes
Miyu Productions

Purpleboy
Bando à Parte, Rainbox Productions, Ambiances… asbl, Luna Blue Film

Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days
Ciclope Filmes, National Film Board of Canada, Les Armateurs

Best VR

Bonfire
Baobab Studios

GLOOMY EYES
ATLAS V

missing-link-poster

Image via United Artists Releasing

Kaiju Confidential
ShadowMachine

Best Commercial

Dove Self-Esteem Project x Steven Universe: “Social Media”
Cartoon Network / Dove / Chromosphere

Fortnite Season 7 Launch Spot
Epic Games / Screen Novelties / iam8bit

The Mystical Journey of Jimmy Page’s ‘59 Telecaster
Nexus Studios

Best TV/Media – Preschool

Ask the Storybots Episode: Why Do We Have To Recycle?
JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix

Elena of Avalor Episode: Changing of the Guard
Disney Television Animation

Let’s Go Luna! Episode: Dorsay Day/Honey in Paris
Brown Bag Films / 9 Story Media Group

Norman Picklestripes Episode: “Pizza Pickle/The Forest Next Door”
Factory

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum Episode: I am Amelia Earhart
Brown Bag Films / 9 Story Media Group

Best TV/Media – Children

Disney Mickey Mouse Episode: Carried Away
Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel

Niko and the Sword of Light Episode: 206: The Caterpillar Train
Titmouse, Amazon Studios

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Episode: “Evil League of Mutants”
Nickelodeon Animation Studio

Tales of Arcadia: 3Below Episode: A Glorious End Part 1
DreamWorks Animation

The Tom and Jerry Show Episode: Calamari Jerry
Warner Bros. Animation

Best TV/Media – General Audience

Big Mouth Episode: Disclosure The Movie: The Musical!
Netflix

BoJack Horseman Episode: The Client
Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

how-to-train-your-dragon-the-hidden-world-poster

Image via DreamWorks

Harley Quinn Episode: So You Need a Crew
Warner Bros. Animation

Tuca & Bertie Episode: The Jelly Lakes
Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

Undone Episode: 2. The Hospital
Tornante Company and Amazon Studios

Best Student Film

Con Fuerza
Nichole Tate

Gravedad
Anke Kletsch

The Fox & The Pigeon
Michelle Chua

Un diable dans la poche
Luce Grosjean

Best FX for TV/Media

How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming Episode: How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming
DreamWorks Animation
VFX Supervisor: Manuel Reyes Halaby
FX Artist: Cristiana Covone
FX Artist: Koya Masubuchi
FX Artist: Jean Claude Nouchy
Compositing Lead: Dustin Henning

Love, Death & Robots Episode: The Secret War Blur for Netflix
FX Artist: Viktor Németh FX Artist: Szabolcs Illés FX Artist: Ádám Sipos
FX Artist: Vladimir Zhovna

My Moon Episode: My Moon
Eusong Lee, Co-produced with Chromosphere
Compositing Director: Stéphane Coëdel Animation Director, Compositor: Natan Moura

Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures Episode: Episode 115: “Stormtroopers vs. Rebels – Soldiers of the Galactic Empire”
Lucasfilm, Titmouse, Inc.
FX Animator: Araiza Tokumasu Naoki

Tales of Arcadia: 3Below Episode: A Glorious End Part 1 DreamWorks Animation
Visual Effects Supervisor: Greg Lev
Visual Effects Supervisor: Igor Lodeiro
Overseas FX Supervisor: Chen Ling
Compositing Supervisor: Brandon Tyra

Best FX for Feature

Abominable
DreamWorks Animation
FX Supervisor: Amaury Aubel FX Supervisor: James Jackson FX Lead: Domin Lee
FX Supervisor: Michael Losure
FX Lead: Alex Timchenko

Frozen 2
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Benjamin Fiske: Benjamin Fiske Alex Moaveni: Alex Moaveni Jesse Erickson: Jesse Erickson
Dimitre Berberov: Dimitre Berberov
Kee Nam Suong: Kee Nam Suong

toy-story-4-poster

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Missing Link
LAIKA, LLC
CG Look Development Lead: Eric Wachtman
Lead CG Effects Artist: David Horsley Senior Technical Director: Peter Stuart Lead Technical Compositor: Timu Khodzhaev
Lead CG Lighter: Joe Strasser

Toy Story 4
Pixar Animation Studios
Effects Lead: Alexis Angelidis
Effects Artist: Amit Ganapati Baadkar
Effects Artist: Greg Gladstone
Effects Artist: Kylie Wijsmuller
Effects Artist: Matthew Kiyoshi Wong

Weathering With You
GKIDS
Key Animation: Hidetsugu Ito VFX Artist: Yuko Nakajima VFX Artist: Jumi Lee
Chief Photography: Ryosuke Tsuda

Best Character Animation – TV/Media

Ask the Storybots Episode: Where Do Planets Come From?
JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix
Character Animator: Chris O’Hara Character: Multiple Characters

Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure Episode: Rapunzel and The Great Tree
Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel
Character Animator: Juliane Martin
Character: various

His Dark Materials Episode: 8
BBC Studios
Lead Animator: Aulo Licinio Character: Iroek

How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming Episode: How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming
DreamWorks Animation
Character Animator: Andrew Muir
Character: All

Robot Chicken Episode: Ginger Hill in: Bursting Pipes
Stoopid Buddy Stoodios
Character Animator: Scott DaRos
Character: All Characters

Best Character Animation – Animated Feature

Frozen 2
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Andrew Ford: Andrew Ford
Character: Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff, Sven

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
DreamWorks Animation
Animation Supervisor: Dane Stogner
Character: Toothless, Light Fury, Hiccup, Deathgrippers

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
DreamWorks Animation
Animation Supervisor: Rani Naamani
Character: Grimmel, Ruffnutt, Toothless, Light Fury, Hiccup, Baby Furies

Klaus
Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Animation Supervisor: Sergio Martins
Character: Alva

Missing Link
LAIKA, LLC
Animator: Rachelle Lambden
Character: Multiple

Best Character Animation – Live Action

Alita: Battle Angel
Weta Digital
Animation Supervisor: Michael Cozens

Avengers: Endgame
Weta Digital
Animation Supervisor: Sidney Kombo- Kintombo

Game of Thrones – Season 8 Episode 3 “The Long Night” – Dance of the Dragons
Image Engine
Animation Supervisor: Jason Snyman
Character Rigger: Sheik Ghafoor
Creature FX Technical Director: Maia Neubig
Lookdev Artist: Michael Siegel
Texture Lead: Cheri Fojtik

frozen-2-poster

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Pokémon Detective Pikachu
Framestore
Animation Supervisor: Dale Newton
Rigging TD: Waiyin Mendoza
Groom Technical Director: Rochelle Flynn
Lookdev: Leila Gaed
Creature FX TD: Paul Jones

SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME
Steven Argula
Character Animator : Joakim Riedinger

Best Character Animation – Video Game

Gears 5 – Cinematic Animation
The Coalition/ Microsoft
Lead Animator: Brian Whitmire
Character: JD, Del, Marcus, Fahz, Reyna, Kait

KINGDOM HEARTS III
SQUARE ENIX
Character Animator: Munenori Shinagawa
Character: Sora, Donald, Goofy, Mickey, Minnie, Daisy, Pluto, Jiminy, Yen Sid, Chip, Dale, Kairi, Riku, Xehanort, Ansem, Xemnas, Woody, Buzz, Hamm, Rex, Mike, Sulley, Boo, Jack, Gibbs, Elizabeth, Barbarossa, Will, Tia, Heartless
Character Animator: Kayoko Yajima Character: Sora, Donald, Goofy, Mickey, Minnie, Daisy, Pluto, Jiminy, Yen Sid, Chip, Dale, Kairi, Riku, Xehanort, Ansem, Xemnas, Woody, Buzz, Hamm, Rex, Mike, Sulley, Boo, Jack, Gibbs, Elizabeth, Barbarossa, Will, Tia, Heartless
Character Animator: Koji Hamada Character: Sora, Donald, Goofy, Sulley, Mike, Marshmallow, Baymax, Buzz, Woody, Ariel, Heartless
Character Animator: Koji Inoue Character: Sora, Donald, Goofy, Sulley, Mike, Marshmallow, Baymax, Buzz, Woody, Ariel, Heartless

Sinclair Snake: Museum Mischief
Chromosphere / Within
Character Animator: Tommy Rodricks
Character: Sgt. Salamander, Sinclair Snake
Character Animator: Natan Moura
Character: Sinclair Snake
Character Animator: Nelson Boles
Character: Various

Unruly Heroes
Magic Design Studios
Character Animator: Sebastien Parodi
Character: Heroes Kid version, Underworld NPC
Lead Animator: Nicolas Leger
Character: Heroes (Wukong, Kihong, Sandmonk, Sanzang), All enemies (except Underworld levels) and cinematics

Best Character Design – TV/Media

Carmen Sandiego Episode: The Chasing Paper Caper
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix
Character Designer: Keiko Murayama
Character: Carmen Sandiego, Paper Star, Player, Shadowsan, Chief, Julia Argent, Chase Devineaux

DC Super Hero Girls Episode: #SweetJustice Pt. 1-4
Warner Bros. Animation
Executive Producer: Lauren Faust Character: N/A

T.O.T.S. Episode: 101AB: “You’ve Gotta Be Kitten Me”/”Whale, Hello There!”
Titmouse / Disney Junior
Lead Character Designer: John Jagusak
Character: tbd

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle Episode: Amazamoose and Squirrel Wonder: Chapter Five
DreamWorks Animation
Art Director: Chris Mitchell
Character: Rocky, Bullwinkle, Fearless Leader, Boris, Natasha, Director Peachfuzz

Victor and Valentino Episode: Know It All Cartoon Network Studios
CHARACTER DESIGNER: FABIEN MENSE
Character: BIG CAMAZOTZ BAT, BABY CAMAZOTZ BAT, REGULAR CAMATOTZ BAT, DON JALAPENO, VICTOR, BAT SWARMS, CODEX HEIROGLYPHS

Best Character Design – Feature

Abominable
DreamWorks Animation / Pearl Studio
Character Designer: Nico Marlet Character: ALL

Frozen 2
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Character Designer: Bill Schwab
Character: Earth Giants, Mattias, King Runeard, Young Agnarr, Young Iduna, Gale, Ryder, Honeymaren, Soldier

abominable-poster

Image via Universal Pictures

Klaus
Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Character Designer: Torsten Schrank
Character: All Characters

Spies in Disguise
Blue Sky Studios
Character Designer: José Manuel Fernández Oli
Character: Killian, Katsu Kimura, Lance Pigeon,

The Addams Family
MGM and BRON Creative
Character Designer: Craig Kellman
Character: Multiple characters

Best Direction – TV/Media

Ask the Storybots Episode: How Do You Make Music?
JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix
Director: Jeff Gill

DC Super Hero Girls Episode: #DCSuperHeroBoys
Warner Bros. Animation
Director: Natalie Wetzig

Disney Mickey Mouse Episode: For Whom the Booth Tolls
Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel
Director: Alonso Ramirez Ramos

Rilakkuma & Kaoru Episode: Snowman Dwarf for Netflix
Director: Masahito Kobayashi

Ultraman Episode: Episode 1
Production IG, SOLA Digital Arts for Netflix
Co-Director: Kenji Kamiyama
Co-Director: Shinji Aramaki

Best Direction – Feature

Frozen 2
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Director: Jennifer Lee
Director: Chris Buck

I Lost My Body
Xilam for Netflix
Director: Jérémy Clapin

Klaus
Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Director: Sergio Pablos

Missing Link
LAIKA, LLC
Director: Chris Butler

Weathering With You
Toho Co., Ltd. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films
Director: Makoto Shinkai

Best Music – TV/Media

Carmen Sandiego Episode: The Chasing Paper Caper
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix
Composer/Lyricist: Jared Lee Gosselin
Composer: Steve D’Angelo
Composer: Lorenzo Castelli

Love, Death & Robots Episode: Sonnie’s Edge Blur for Netflix
Composer/Lyricist: Rob Cairns

Seis Manos Episode: The Empty Place
VIZ Media / Powerhouse Animation Studios
Composer: Carl Thiel

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Episode: Beast Island
DreamWorks Animation
Composer: Sunna Wehrmeijer

The Tom and Jerry Show Episode: Eagle Eye Jerry Warner Bros. Animation
Composer: Vivek Maddala

Best Music – Feature

AWAY
Dream Well Studios
Composer: Gints Zilbalodis

Frozen 2
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Composer: Christophe Beck
Composer: Frode Fjellheim
Composer/Lyricist: Kristen Anderson-Lopez
Composer/Lyricist: Robert Lopez

I Lost My Body
Xilam for Netflix
Composer: Dan Levy

Spies in Disguise
Blue Sky Studios
Composer/Lyricist: Mark Ronson
Composer: Theodore Shapiro

Toy Story 4
n/a
Composer: Randy Newman

Best Production Design – TV/Media

Carmen Sandiego Episode: Becoming Carmen Sandiego: Part 1 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix
Production Design: Eastwood Wong
Production Design: Sylvia Liu
Production Design: Elaine Lee
Production Design: Linda Fong
Production Design: Emily Paik

Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure Episode: Rapunzel and The Great Tree Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel
Production Design: Alan Bodner
Production Design: Brian Woods
Production Design: Steven Nicodemus
Production Design: Laura Price
Production Design: Leonard Robledo

Love, Death & Robots Episode: The Witness Blur for Netflix
Production Design: Alberto Mielgo

Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart Episode: EPISODE 106 “Ultraclops”
Cartoon Network, Titmouse, Inc.
Production Design: Khang Le
Production Design: Chris Fisher
Production Design: Gael Bertrand
Production Design: Deodato Pangandoyon
Production Design: Howard Chen

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle Episode: The Legend of the Power Gems: Chapter One
DreamWorks Animation
Production Design: Chris Mitchell
Production Design: Chris Turnham
Production Design: Tor Aunet
Production Design: DanBob Thompson
Production Design: Aaron Spurgeon

Best Production Design – Feature

Abominable
DreamWorks Animation
Production Design: Max Boas
Production Design: Paul Duncan
Production Design: Christopher Brock
Production Design: Cecline Da Hyeu Kim
Production Design: Jane Li

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
DreamWorks Animation
Production Design: Pierre-Olivier Vincent
Production Design: Kirsten Kawamura
Production Design: Woonyoung Jung
Production Design: Iuri Lioi

Klaus
Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Production Design: Szymon Biernaki
Production Design: Marcin Jakubowski

Missing Link
LAIKA, LLC
Production Design: Nelson Lowry
Production Design: Santiago Montiel
Production Design: Trevor Dalmer

The Addams Family
MGM and Bron Creative
Production Design: Patricia Atchison
Production Design: Maisha Moore
Production Design: Chris Souza
Production Design: Jack Yu

Best Storyboarding – TV/Media

Carmen Sandiego Episode: Becoming Carmen Sandiego: Part 1 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix
Storyboard Artist: Kenny Park

Carole & Tuesday Episode: True Colors Bones for Netflix
Storyboard Artist: Shinichiro Watanabe

Love, Death & Robots Episode: Sucker of Souls Blur for Netflix
Storyboard Artist: Owen Sullivan

Snoopy in Space Episode: Mission 6: Space Sleepwalking
Apple
Storyboard Artist: Riccardo Durante

Zog Episode: N/A
Magic Light Pictures
Storyboard Artist: Max Lang

Best Storyboarding – Feature

I Lost My Body
Xilam for Netflix
Storyboard Artist: Julien Bisaro

I Lost My Body
Xilam for Netflix
Storyboard Artist: Jérémy Clapin

Klaus
Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Storyboard Artist: Sergio Pablos

Missing Link
LAIKA, LLC
Storyboard Artist: Julián Nariño

Missing Link
LAIKA, LLC
Storyboard Artist: Oliver Thomas

Best Voice Acting – TV/Media

Big City Greens Episode: Green Christmas
Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel
Voice Talent: Marieve Herington Character: Tilly

Bob’s Burgers Episode: Roamin’ Bob-iday
20th Century FOX / Bento Box Entertainment
Cast: H. Jon Benjamin
Character: Bob

Steven Universe Episode: Steven Universe: The Movie
Cartoon Network Studios
Cast: Sarah Stiles
Character: Spinel

Tigtone Episode: Episode 108 “Tigtone and the Cemetery of the Dead”
Titmouse, Inc., Babyhemyth Productions, Williams Street
Voice Actor: Debi Derryberry
Character: Helpy

Tuca & Bertie Episode: The Jelly Lakes
Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
Voice Actress: Ali Wong
Character: Bertie

Best Voice Acting – Feature

Abominable
DreamWorks Animation / Pearl Studio
Cast: Tenzing Norgay Trainor
Character: Jin

Frozen 2
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Cast: Josh Gad
Character: Olaf

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus
CJ Entertainment and Nickelodeon Animation Studios for Netflix
Performer: Richard Horvitz
Character: InvaderZim

The Secret Life of Pets 2
Illumination
Cast: Jenny Slate
Character: Gidget

Toy Story 4
Pixar Animation Studios
Cast: Tony Hale
Character: Forky

Best Writing – TV/Media

Apple & Onion Episode: Apple’s Short
Cartoon Network Studios
Writer: George Gendi
Writer: Michael Gendi
Writer: Deepak Sethi
Writer: Eric Acosta
Writer: Sean Szeles

BoJack Horseman Episode: Feel-Good Story
Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
Writer: Alison Tafel

Pinky Malinky Episode: Secret
Nickelodeon Animation Studios for Netflix
Writer: Sheela Shrinivas
Writer: Aminder Dhaliwal
Writer: Rikke Asbjoern

Tuca & Bertie Episode: The Jelly Lakes
Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
Writer: Shauna McGarry

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum Episode: I am Helen Keller
Brown Bag Film / 9 Story Media Group
Writer: Meghan Read

Best Writing – Feature

Frozen 2
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Writer: Jennifer Lee

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
DreamWorks Animation
Writer: Dean DeBlois

i-lost-my-body-poster

Image via Netflix

I Lost My Body
Xilam for Netflix
Writer: Jérémy Clapin
Writer: Guillaume Laurant

Toy Story 4
Pixar Animation Studios
Writer: Andrew Stanton
Writer: Stephany Folsom

Weathering With You
Toho Co., Ltd. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films
Story By: Makoto Shinkai
Writer: Makoto Shinkai

Best Editorial – TV/Media

Big Hero 6: The Series Episode: Prey Date
Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel
Nominee: Dao Le
Nominee: Joe Molinari
Nominee: Charles T. Jones
Nominee: David Vasquez

DC Super Hero Girls Episode: #AdventuresInBunnysitting
Warner Bros. Animation
Nominee: Torien Blackwolf

Disney Mickey Mouse Episode: Carried Away
Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel
Nominee: Tony Molina

Green Eggs and Ham Episode: Mouse
Warner Bros. Animation for Netflix
Nominee: Margaret Hou

Love, Death & Robots Episode: Alternate Histories Blur for Netflix
Nominee: Bo Juhl
Nominee: Stacy Auckland
Nominee: Valerian Zamel

Best Editorial – Feature

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
DreamWorks Animation
Nominee: John K. Carr
Nominee: Mark Hester
Nominee: Mary Blee

Klaus
Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Nominee: Pablo García Revert

Missing Link
LAIKA, LLC
Nominee: Stephen Perkins

The Secret Life of Pets 2
Illumination
Nominee: Tiffany Hillkurtz

Toy Story 4
Pixar Animation Studios
Nominee: Axel Geddes
Nominee: Torbin Xan Bullock
Nominee: Greg Snyder

Related Content
Previous Article
This Great ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Mondo Poster by Matt Taylor Goes on Sale…
Next Article
Yes, You Can Finally Buy All the Studio Ghibli Films on Digital…
Tags

Television

Close