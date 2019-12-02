‘Frozen 2,’ ‘Missing Link,’ ’Klaus,’ Lead Annie Award Nominees

0

The nominations for the 47th annual Annie Awards were announced today. In what has become a perennial foregone conclusion, Disney leads the pack once again. Its Frozen 2 and Toy Story 4 are among the most decorated films this year. The former grabbed eight nominations, the latter six.

Both of those films will be vying for Best Feature along with LAIKA Studios’ Missing Link, which also pulled in eight nominations, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, and Netflix’s Klaus—perhaps the dark horse (and certainly the strangest) in this most coveted category. Klaus picked up seven nominations in all.

In terms of volume, it was Netflix’s 39 total nominations that led all others. DreamWorks Animation nabbed 18, and Disney 16.

Also worth noting are the live action contenders for Best Character Animation. Spider-Man: Far From Home, Avengers: Endgame, and Game of Thrones are all competing in that department.

You can check out the full list of nominees below. The ceremony will be held on January 25 at UCLA’s Royce Hall.

Best Feature

Frozen 2

Walt Disney Animation Studios

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

DreamWorks Animation

Klaus

Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Missing Link

LAIKA, LLC

Toy Story 4

Pixar Animation Studios

Best Indie Feature

Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles

Sygnatia, Glow, Submarine, Hampa Animation Studio

I Lost My Body

Xilam for Netflix

Okko’s Inn

Madhouse

Promare

TRIGGER, XFLAG

Weathering With You

Toho Co., LTD. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films

Best Special Production

Guava Island “Titles and Prologue”

Six Point Harness / Amazon

How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming

DreamWorks Animation

Infinity Train “The Perennial Child”

Cartoon Network Studios

SpongeBob SquarePants “SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout”

Nickelodeon and Jonas & Co.

Zog

Magic Light Pictures

Best Short Subject

Acid Rain

Animoon

DONT KNOW WHAT

Thomas Renoldner

Je sors acheter des cigarettes

Miyu Productions

Purpleboy

Bando à Parte, Rainbox Productions, Ambiances… asbl, Luna Blue Film

Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days

Ciclope Filmes, National Film Board of Canada, Les Armateurs

Best VR

Bonfire

Baobab Studios

GLOOMY EYES

ATLAS V

Kaiju Confidential

ShadowMachine

Best Commercial

Dove Self-Esteem Project x Steven Universe: “Social Media”

Cartoon Network / Dove / Chromosphere

Fortnite Season 7 Launch Spot

Epic Games / Screen Novelties / iam8bit

The Mystical Journey of Jimmy Page’s ‘59 Telecaster

Nexus Studios

Best TV/Media – Preschool

Ask the Storybots Episode: Why Do We Have To Recycle?

JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix

Elena of Avalor Episode: Changing of the Guard

Disney Television Animation

Let’s Go Luna! Episode: Dorsay Day/Honey in Paris

Brown Bag Films / 9 Story Media Group

Norman Picklestripes Episode: “Pizza Pickle/The Forest Next Door”

Factory

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum Episode: I am Amelia Earhart

Brown Bag Films / 9 Story Media Group

Best TV/Media – Children

Disney Mickey Mouse Episode: Carried Away

Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel

Niko and the Sword of Light Episode: 206: The Caterpillar Train

Titmouse, Amazon Studios

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Episode: “Evil League of Mutants”

Nickelodeon Animation Studio

Tales of Arcadia: 3Below Episode: A Glorious End Part 1

DreamWorks Animation

The Tom and Jerry Show Episode: Calamari Jerry

Warner Bros. Animation

Best TV/Media – General Audience

Big Mouth Episode: Disclosure The Movie: The Musical!

Netflix

BoJack Horseman Episode: The Client

Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

Harley Quinn Episode: So You Need a Crew

Warner Bros. Animation

Tuca & Bertie Episode: The Jelly Lakes

Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

Undone Episode: 2. The Hospital

Tornante Company and Amazon Studios

Best Student Film

Con Fuerza

Nichole Tate

Gravedad

Anke Kletsch

The Fox & The Pigeon

Michelle Chua

Un diable dans la poche

Luce Grosjean

Best FX for TV/Media

How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming Episode: How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming

DreamWorks Animation

VFX Supervisor: Manuel Reyes Halaby

FX Artist: Cristiana Covone

FX Artist: Koya Masubuchi

FX Artist: Jean Claude Nouchy

Compositing Lead: Dustin Henning

Love, Death & Robots Episode: The Secret War Blur for Netflix

FX Artist: Viktor Németh FX Artist: Szabolcs Illés FX Artist: Ádám Sipos

FX Artist: Vladimir Zhovna

My Moon Episode: My Moon

Eusong Lee, Co-produced with Chromosphere

Compositing Director: Stéphane Coëdel Animation Director, Compositor: Natan Moura

Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures Episode: Episode 115: “Stormtroopers vs. Rebels – Soldiers of the Galactic Empire”

Lucasfilm, Titmouse, Inc.

FX Animator: Araiza Tokumasu Naoki

Tales of Arcadia: 3Below Episode: A Glorious End Part 1 DreamWorks Animation

Visual Effects Supervisor: Greg Lev

Visual Effects Supervisor: Igor Lodeiro

Overseas FX Supervisor: Chen Ling

Compositing Supervisor: Brandon Tyra

Best FX for Feature

Abominable

DreamWorks Animation

FX Supervisor: Amaury Aubel FX Supervisor: James Jackson FX Lead: Domin Lee

FX Supervisor: Michael Losure

FX Lead: Alex Timchenko

Frozen 2

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Benjamin Fiske: Benjamin Fiske Alex Moaveni: Alex Moaveni Jesse Erickson: Jesse Erickson

Dimitre Berberov: Dimitre Berberov

Kee Nam Suong: Kee Nam Suong

Missing Link

LAIKA, LLC

CG Look Development Lead: Eric Wachtman

Lead CG Effects Artist: David Horsley Senior Technical Director: Peter Stuart Lead Technical Compositor: Timu Khodzhaev

Lead CG Lighter: Joe Strasser

Toy Story 4

Pixar Animation Studios

Effects Lead: Alexis Angelidis

Effects Artist: Amit Ganapati Baadkar

Effects Artist: Greg Gladstone

Effects Artist: Kylie Wijsmuller

Effects Artist: Matthew Kiyoshi Wong

Weathering With You

GKIDS

Key Animation: Hidetsugu Ito VFX Artist: Yuko Nakajima VFX Artist: Jumi Lee

Chief Photography: Ryosuke Tsuda

Best Character Animation – TV/Media

Ask the Storybots Episode: Where Do Planets Come From?

JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix

Character Animator: Chris O’Hara Character: Multiple Characters

Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure Episode: Rapunzel and The Great Tree

Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel

Character Animator: Juliane Martin

Character: various

His Dark Materials Episode: 8

BBC Studios

Lead Animator: Aulo Licinio Character: Iroek

How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming Episode: How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming

DreamWorks Animation

Character Animator: Andrew Muir

Character: All

Robot Chicken Episode: Ginger Hill in: Bursting Pipes

Stoopid Buddy Stoodios

Character Animator: Scott DaRos

Character: All Characters

Best Character Animation – Animated Feature

Frozen 2

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Andrew Ford: Andrew Ford

Character: Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff, Sven

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

DreamWorks Animation

Animation Supervisor: Dane Stogner

Character: Toothless, Light Fury, Hiccup, Deathgrippers

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

DreamWorks Animation

Animation Supervisor: Rani Naamani

Character: Grimmel, Ruffnutt, Toothless, Light Fury, Hiccup, Baby Furies

Klaus

Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Animation Supervisor: Sergio Martins

Character: Alva

Missing Link

LAIKA, LLC

Animator: Rachelle Lambden

Character: Multiple

Best Character Animation – Live Action

Alita: Battle Angel

Weta Digital

Animation Supervisor: Michael Cozens

Avengers: Endgame

Weta Digital

Animation Supervisor: Sidney Kombo- Kintombo

Game of Thrones – Season 8 Episode 3 “The Long Night” – Dance of the Dragons

Image Engine

Animation Supervisor: Jason Snyman

Character Rigger: Sheik Ghafoor

Creature FX Technical Director: Maia Neubig

Lookdev Artist: Michael Siegel

Texture Lead: Cheri Fojtik

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Framestore

Animation Supervisor: Dale Newton

Rigging TD: Waiyin Mendoza

Groom Technical Director: Rochelle Flynn

Lookdev: Leila Gaed

Creature FX TD: Paul Jones

SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME

Steven Argula

Character Animator : Joakim Riedinger

Best Character Animation – Video Game

Gears 5 – Cinematic Animation

The Coalition/ Microsoft

Lead Animator: Brian Whitmire

Character: JD, Del, Marcus, Fahz, Reyna, Kait

KINGDOM HEARTS III

SQUARE ENIX

Character Animator: Munenori Shinagawa

Character: Sora, Donald, Goofy, Mickey, Minnie, Daisy, Pluto, Jiminy, Yen Sid, Chip, Dale, Kairi, Riku, Xehanort, Ansem, Xemnas, Woody, Buzz, Hamm, Rex, Mike, Sulley, Boo, Jack, Gibbs, Elizabeth, Barbarossa, Will, Tia, Heartless

Character Animator: Kayoko Yajima Character: Sora, Donald, Goofy, Mickey, Minnie, Daisy, Pluto, Jiminy, Yen Sid, Chip, Dale, Kairi, Riku, Xehanort, Ansem, Xemnas, Woody, Buzz, Hamm, Rex, Mike, Sulley, Boo, Jack, Gibbs, Elizabeth, Barbarossa, Will, Tia, Heartless

Character Animator: Koji Hamada Character: Sora, Donald, Goofy, Sulley, Mike, Marshmallow, Baymax, Buzz, Woody, Ariel, Heartless

Character Animator: Koji Inoue Character: Sora, Donald, Goofy, Sulley, Mike, Marshmallow, Baymax, Buzz, Woody, Ariel, Heartless

Sinclair Snake: Museum Mischief

Chromosphere / Within

Character Animator: Tommy Rodricks

Character: Sgt. Salamander, Sinclair Snake

Character Animator: Natan Moura

Character: Sinclair Snake

Character Animator: Nelson Boles

Character: Various

Unruly Heroes

Magic Design Studios

Character Animator: Sebastien Parodi

Character: Heroes Kid version, Underworld NPC

Lead Animator: Nicolas Leger

Character: Heroes (Wukong, Kihong, Sandmonk, Sanzang), All enemies (except Underworld levels) and cinematics

Best Character Design – TV/Media

Carmen Sandiego Episode: The Chasing Paper Caper

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix

Character Designer: Keiko Murayama

Character: Carmen Sandiego, Paper Star, Player, Shadowsan, Chief, Julia Argent, Chase Devineaux

DC Super Hero Girls Episode: #SweetJustice Pt. 1-4

Warner Bros. Animation

Executive Producer: Lauren Faust Character: N/A

T.O.T.S. Episode: 101AB: “You’ve Gotta Be Kitten Me”/”Whale, Hello There!”

Titmouse / Disney Junior

Lead Character Designer: John Jagusak

Character: tbd

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle Episode: Amazamoose and Squirrel Wonder: Chapter Five

DreamWorks Animation

Art Director: Chris Mitchell

Character: Rocky, Bullwinkle, Fearless Leader, Boris, Natasha, Director Peachfuzz

Victor and Valentino Episode: Know It All Cartoon Network Studios

CHARACTER DESIGNER: FABIEN MENSE

Character: BIG CAMAZOTZ BAT, BABY CAMAZOTZ BAT, REGULAR CAMATOTZ BAT, DON JALAPENO, VICTOR, BAT SWARMS, CODEX HEIROGLYPHS

Best Character Design – Feature

Abominable

DreamWorks Animation / Pearl Studio

Character Designer: Nico Marlet Character: ALL

Frozen 2

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Character Designer: Bill Schwab

Character: Earth Giants, Mattias, King Runeard, Young Agnarr, Young Iduna, Gale, Ryder, Honeymaren, Soldier

Klaus

Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Character Designer: Torsten Schrank

Character: All Characters

Spies in Disguise

Blue Sky Studios

Character Designer: José Manuel Fernández Oli

Character: Killian, Katsu Kimura, Lance Pigeon,

The Addams Family

MGM and BRON Creative

Character Designer: Craig Kellman

Character: Multiple characters

Best Direction – TV/Media

Ask the Storybots Episode: How Do You Make Music?

JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix

Director: Jeff Gill

DC Super Hero Girls Episode: #DCSuperHeroBoys

Warner Bros. Animation

Director: Natalie Wetzig

Disney Mickey Mouse Episode: For Whom the Booth Tolls

Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel

Director: Alonso Ramirez Ramos

Rilakkuma & Kaoru Episode: Snowman Dwarf for Netflix

Director: Masahito Kobayashi

Ultraman Episode: Episode 1

Production IG, SOLA Digital Arts for Netflix

Co-Director: Kenji Kamiyama

Co-Director: Shinji Aramaki

Best Direction – Feature

Frozen 2

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Director: Jennifer Lee

Director: Chris Buck

I Lost My Body

Xilam for Netflix

Director: Jérémy Clapin

Klaus

Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Director: Sergio Pablos

Missing Link

LAIKA, LLC

Director: Chris Butler

Weathering With You

Toho Co., Ltd. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films

Director: Makoto Shinkai

Best Music – TV/Media

Carmen Sandiego Episode: The Chasing Paper Caper

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix

Composer/Lyricist: Jared Lee Gosselin

Composer: Steve D’Angelo

Composer: Lorenzo Castelli

Love, Death & Robots Episode: Sonnie’s Edge Blur for Netflix

Composer/Lyricist: Rob Cairns

Seis Manos Episode: The Empty Place

VIZ Media / Powerhouse Animation Studios

Composer: Carl Thiel

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Episode: Beast Island

DreamWorks Animation

Composer: Sunna Wehrmeijer

The Tom and Jerry Show Episode: Eagle Eye Jerry Warner Bros. Animation

Composer: Vivek Maddala

Best Music – Feature

AWAY

Dream Well Studios

Composer: Gints Zilbalodis

Frozen 2

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Composer: Christophe Beck

Composer: Frode Fjellheim

Composer/Lyricist: Kristen Anderson-Lopez

Composer/Lyricist: Robert Lopez

I Lost My Body

Xilam for Netflix

Composer: Dan Levy

Spies in Disguise

Blue Sky Studios

Composer/Lyricist: Mark Ronson

Composer: Theodore Shapiro

Toy Story 4

n/a

Composer: Randy Newman

Best Production Design – TV/Media

Carmen Sandiego Episode: Becoming Carmen Sandiego: Part 1 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix

Production Design: Eastwood Wong

Production Design: Sylvia Liu

Production Design: Elaine Lee

Production Design: Linda Fong

Production Design: Emily Paik

Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure Episode: Rapunzel and The Great Tree Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel

Production Design: Alan Bodner

Production Design: Brian Woods

Production Design: Steven Nicodemus

Production Design: Laura Price

Production Design: Leonard Robledo

Love, Death & Robots Episode: The Witness Blur for Netflix

Production Design: Alberto Mielgo

Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart Episode: EPISODE 106 “Ultraclops”

Cartoon Network, Titmouse, Inc.

Production Design: Khang Le

Production Design: Chris Fisher

Production Design: Gael Bertrand

Production Design: Deodato Pangandoyon

Production Design: Howard Chen

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle Episode: The Legend of the Power Gems: Chapter One

DreamWorks Animation

Production Design: Chris Mitchell

Production Design: Chris Turnham

Production Design: Tor Aunet

Production Design: DanBob Thompson

Production Design: Aaron Spurgeon

Best Production Design – Feature

Abominable

DreamWorks Animation

Production Design: Max Boas

Production Design: Paul Duncan

Production Design: Christopher Brock

Production Design: Cecline Da Hyeu Kim

Production Design: Jane Li

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

DreamWorks Animation

Production Design: Pierre-Olivier Vincent

Production Design: Kirsten Kawamura

Production Design: Woonyoung Jung

Production Design: Iuri Lioi

Klaus

Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Production Design: Szymon Biernaki

Production Design: Marcin Jakubowski

Missing Link

LAIKA, LLC

Production Design: Nelson Lowry

Production Design: Santiago Montiel

Production Design: Trevor Dalmer

The Addams Family

MGM and Bron Creative

Production Design: Patricia Atchison

Production Design: Maisha Moore

Production Design: Chris Souza

Production Design: Jack Yu

Best Storyboarding – TV/Media

Carmen Sandiego Episode: Becoming Carmen Sandiego: Part 1 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix

Storyboard Artist: Kenny Park

Carole & Tuesday Episode: True Colors Bones for Netflix

Storyboard Artist: Shinichiro Watanabe

Love, Death & Robots Episode: Sucker of Souls Blur for Netflix

Storyboard Artist: Owen Sullivan

Snoopy in Space Episode: Mission 6: Space Sleepwalking

Apple

Storyboard Artist: Riccardo Durante

Zog Episode: N/A

Magic Light Pictures

Storyboard Artist: Max Lang

Best Storyboarding – Feature

I Lost My Body

Xilam for Netflix

Storyboard Artist: Julien Bisaro

I Lost My Body

Xilam for Netflix

Storyboard Artist: Jérémy Clapin

Klaus

Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Storyboard Artist: Sergio Pablos

Missing Link

LAIKA, LLC

Storyboard Artist: Julián Nariño

Missing Link

LAIKA, LLC

Storyboard Artist: Oliver Thomas

Best Voice Acting – TV/Media

Big City Greens Episode: Green Christmas

Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel

Voice Talent: Marieve Herington Character: Tilly

Bob’s Burgers Episode: Roamin’ Bob-iday

20th Century FOX / Bento Box Entertainment

Cast: H. Jon Benjamin

Character: Bob

Steven Universe Episode: Steven Universe: The Movie

Cartoon Network Studios

Cast: Sarah Stiles

Character: Spinel

Tigtone Episode: Episode 108 “Tigtone and the Cemetery of the Dead”

Titmouse, Inc., Babyhemyth Productions, Williams Street

Voice Actor: Debi Derryberry

Character: Helpy

Tuca & Bertie Episode: The Jelly Lakes

Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

Voice Actress: Ali Wong

Character: Bertie

Best Voice Acting – Feature

Abominable

DreamWorks Animation / Pearl Studio

Cast: Tenzing Norgay Trainor

Character: Jin

Frozen 2

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Cast: Josh Gad

Character: Olaf

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus

CJ Entertainment and Nickelodeon Animation Studios for Netflix

Performer: Richard Horvitz

Character: InvaderZim

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Illumination

Cast: Jenny Slate

Character: Gidget

Toy Story 4

Pixar Animation Studios

Cast: Tony Hale

Character: Forky

Best Writing – TV/Media

Apple & Onion Episode: Apple’s Short

Cartoon Network Studios

Writer: George Gendi

Writer: Michael Gendi

Writer: Deepak Sethi

Writer: Eric Acosta

Writer: Sean Szeles

BoJack Horseman Episode: Feel-Good Story

Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

Writer: Alison Tafel

Pinky Malinky Episode: Secret

Nickelodeon Animation Studios for Netflix

Writer: Sheela Shrinivas

Writer: Aminder Dhaliwal

Writer: Rikke Asbjoern

Tuca & Bertie Episode: The Jelly Lakes

Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

Writer: Shauna McGarry

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum Episode: I am Helen Keller

Brown Bag Film / 9 Story Media Group

Writer: Meghan Read

Best Writing – Feature

Frozen 2

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Writer: Jennifer Lee

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

DreamWorks Animation

Writer: Dean DeBlois

I Lost My Body

Xilam for Netflix

Writer: Jérémy Clapin

Writer: Guillaume Laurant

Toy Story 4

Pixar Animation Studios

Writer: Andrew Stanton

Writer: Stephany Folsom

Weathering With You

Toho Co., Ltd. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films

Story By: Makoto Shinkai

Writer: Makoto Shinkai

Best Editorial – TV/Media

Big Hero 6: The Series Episode: Prey Date

Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel

Nominee: Dao Le

Nominee: Joe Molinari

Nominee: Charles T. Jones

Nominee: David Vasquez

DC Super Hero Girls Episode: #AdventuresInBunnysitting

Warner Bros. Animation

Nominee: Torien Blackwolf

Disney Mickey Mouse Episode: Carried Away

Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel

Nominee: Tony Molina

Green Eggs and Ham Episode: Mouse

Warner Bros. Animation for Netflix

Nominee: Margaret Hou

Love, Death & Robots Episode: Alternate Histories Blur for Netflix

Nominee: Bo Juhl

Nominee: Stacy Auckland

Nominee: Valerian Zamel

Best Editorial – Feature

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

DreamWorks Animation

Nominee: John K. Carr

Nominee: Mark Hester

Nominee: Mary Blee

Klaus

Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Nominee: Pablo García Revert

Missing Link

LAIKA, LLC

Nominee: Stephen Perkins

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Illumination

Nominee: Tiffany Hillkurtz

Toy Story 4

Pixar Animation Studios

Nominee: Axel Geddes

Nominee: Torbin Xan Bullock

Nominee: Greg Snyder