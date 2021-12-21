The highest event for animated films across all genres, the Annie Awards, has rolled out its list of nominees for the best movies of the year across several categories, including Best Feature, Best Indie Feature, and Best Character Animation – Live Action. The Annie Awards has reached its 49th annual event, and was created because the founders felt that animation was a growing medium and its creators should be celebrated.

Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon and Encanto are the standouts among nominees, with ten and nine nominations each, respectively, earning nominations in Best Feature, Best FX – Feature, Best Character Animation, Best Music, Best Storyboarding, and several others. Another nominee in the main category is also from Disney, albeit a title shared with Pixar: Luca is also nominated for Best Feature and seven other categories, including Best Character Animation and Best Direction. Closing the five titles in the Best Feature category are Netflix’s The Mitchells vs. The Machines (also with eight nominations total) and Illumination’s Sing 2 (nominated only in this category).

While the list of nominees includes expected titles such as Encanto and The Mitchells vs. The Machines, and also The Suicide Squad, Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and It Takes Two, since the Annies also nominates animated work in live-action films, video games, and other mediums.

The Best Indie Feature has titles that have popped up here and there across other award ceremonies, such as Flee, a documentary that chronicles the escape of a gay man from Afghanistan. Also on the list is The Summit of the Gods, a film highly praised for its stunning visuals that you can stream now on Netflix. Three animated Japanese films also made the list: Belle, Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko, and Pompo the Cinephile.

Best TV/Media – General Audience nominated Arcane, the Netflix series based on the highly popular video game League of Legends, which became popular even among non-LoL fans on the streamer. Star Wars: Visions was also nominated in the category, while Love, Death + Robots, Bob’s Burgers, and Tuca & Bertie completed the list.

You can check out the full list of nominees and categories on the Annie Awards official website. The winners of the 49th Annie Awards will be announced in an Awards Ceremony on February 26.

