Netflix Wins Big at 2020 Annie Awards as ‘Klaus’ Takes Home “Best Animated Feature”

Klaus has one jolly good night at the 2020 Annie Awards, which honored Netflix’s first original animated feature with a whopping seven wins on animation’s big night. Most surprising among them is a major upset over Frozen 2, Toy Story 4, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, and Missing Link in the “Best Feature” category. It was part of a dominating performance for Netflix overall, which also saw I Lost My Body take home three wins—including “Best Indie Feature”—and the series Love, Death, & Robots snag four.
The Oscar implications are obvious here. Both Klaus and I Lost My Body are nominated for Outstanding Animated Feature Film alongside Toy Story 4, Missing Link, and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. In five out of the last six years, the winner of the “Best Feature” Annie Award has taken home the Academy Award. Klaus‘ seven-win night at the 2020 Annies also matches the commanding haul of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse last year, which came before the superhero film’s Oscar win.
Check out the full list of 2020 Annie Award winners below.
Best Feature: Klaus
Best Indie Feature: I Lost My Body
Best Special Production: How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming
Best Short Subject: Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days
Best VR: Bonfire
Best Commercial: The Mystical Journey of Jimmy Page’s ’59 Telecaster
Best TV/Media – Preschool: Ask the Storybots
Best TV/Media – Children: Disney Mickey Mouse
Best TV/Media – General Audience: Bojack Horseman
Best Student Film: The Fox & The Pidgeon
Best FX for TV/Media: Love, Death, and Robots
Best FX for Feature: Frozen 2
Best Character Animation – TV/Media: His Dark Materials
Best Character Animation – Animated Feature: Klaus
Best Character Animation – Live Action: Avengers: Endgame
Best Character Animation – Video Game: Unruly Heroes
Best Character Design – TV/Media: Carmen Sandiego
Best Character Design – Feature: Klaus
Best Direction – TV/Media: Disney Mickey Mouse
Best Direction – Feature: Klaus
Best Music – TV/Media: Love, Death, & Robots
Best Music – Feature: I Lost My Body
Best Production Design – TV/Media: Love, Death, & Robots
Best Production Design – Feature: Klaus
Best Storyboarding – TV/Media: Carmen Sandiego
Best Storyboarding – Feature: Klaus
Best Voice Acting – TV/Media: Bob’s Burgers
Best Voice Acting – Feature: Frozen 2
Best Writing – TV/Media: Tuca & Bertie
Best Writing – Feature: I Lost My Body
Best Editorial – TV/Media: Love, Death, & Robots
Best Editorial – Feature: Klaus