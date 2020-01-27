Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Netflix Wins Big at 2020 Annie Awards as ‘Klaus’ Takes Home “Best Animated Feature”

by      January 27, 2020

Klaus has one jolly good night at the 2020 Annie Awards, which honored Netflix’s first original animated feature with a whopping seven wins on animation’s big night. Most surprising among them is a major upset over Frozen 2, Toy Story 4, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, and Missing Link in the “Best Feature” category. It was part of a dominating performance for Netflix overall, which also saw I Lost My Body take home three wins—including “Best Indie Feature”—and the series Love, Death, & Robots snag four.

The Oscar implications are obvious here. Both Klaus and I Lost My Body are nominated for Outstanding Animated Feature Film alongside Toy Story 4, Missing Link, and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. In five out of the last six years, the winner of the “Best Feature” Annie Award has taken home the Academy Award. Klaus‘ seven-win night at the 2020 Annies also matches the commanding haul of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse last year, which came before the superhero film’s Oscar win.

Check out the full list of 2020 Annie Award winners below.

Best Feature: Klaus

Best Indie Feature: I Lost My Body 

Best Special Production: How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming 

Best Short Subject: Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days 

Best VR: Bonfire

Best Commercial: The Mystical Journey of Jimmy Page’s ’59 Telecaster 

Best TV/Media – Preschool: Ask the Storybots 

Best TV/Media – Children: Disney Mickey Mouse

Best TV/Media – General Audience: Bojack Horseman 

Best Student Film: The Fox & The Pidgeon 

Best FX for TV/Media: Love, Death, and Robots 

Best FX for Feature: Frozen 2 

Best Character Animation – TV/Media: His Dark Materials 

Best Character Animation – Animated Feature: Klaus

Best Character Animation – Live Action: Avengers: Endgame 

Best Character Animation – Video Game: Unruly Heroes

Best Character Design – TV/Media: Carmen Sandiego 

Best Character Design – Feature: Klaus

Best Direction – TV/Media: Disney Mickey Mouse 

Best Direction – Feature: Klaus

Best Music – TV/Media: Love, Death, & Robots

Best Music – Feature: I Lost My Body 

Best Production Design – TV/Media: Love, Death, & Robots 

Best Production Design – Feature: Klaus

Best Storyboarding – TV/Media: Carmen Sandiego

Best Storyboarding – Feature: Klaus

Best Voice Acting – TV/Media: Bob’s Burgers

Best Voice Acting – Feature: Frozen 2 

Best Writing – TV/Media: Tuca & Bertie 

Best Writing – Feature: I Lost My Body 

Best Editorial – TV/Media: Love, Death, & Robots

Best Editorial – Feature: Klaus

 

Related Content
Previous Article
'Downhill' Review: An Unnecessary Remake of 'Force Majeure' with a Strong JLD…
Next Article
Paul Bettany Says 'WandaVision' Is "So Bonkers" & "Really Risky"
Tags

Television

Close