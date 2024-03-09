The Big Picture Annie Hall revolutionized romantic comedies by blending comedy with romance in a deeply personal and influential way.

Woody Allen's original vision for the film included a murder mystery subplot, but it ultimately focused on the relationship between Alvy and Annie.

Despite his disappointment with the final cut, Allen's film forever changed the romantic comedy genre.

Any romantic comedy released after the year 1977 is indebted to Annie Hall to one degree or another. There is a clear through line between rom-coms released before Woody Allen's movie and those released after the Best Picture-winning classic. A plethora of the genre's staples; the nebbish male lead, the dazzling "girl next door" that seems way out of the man's league, and the deployment of New York City as a character, can be traced back to Annie Hall. The indelible relationship between Alvy Singer (Allen) and Annie Hall (Diane Keaton) looms large over their on-screen successors. In an alternate universe, Allen's film, during the writing process, would have strayed from its influential rom-com core and evolved into a murder mystery.

Annie Hall Alvy Singer, a divorced Jewish comedian, reflects on his relationship with ex-lover Annie Hall, an aspiring nightclub singer, which ended abruptly, just like his previous marriages. Release Date April 19, 1977 Director Woody Allen Cast Woody Allen , Diane Keaton , Tony Roberts , Carol Kane , Paul Simon , Shelley Duvall Runtime 93

'Annie Hall' Has Major Influence on Rom-Coms

In terms of ambition and artistic maturity, Annie Hall was a major leap for Woody Allen. Having previously made zany comedies during the 1970s, including Bananas, Sleeper, and Love and Death, Allen looked to elevate his filmography by mixing his distinct brand of comedy with romance, as well as flexing his creative muscles with impressive formalist touches. Upon the release of Annie Hall, which dominated at the Academy Awards with four Oscars, including Best Picture, Director and Screenplay for Allen, and Best Actress for Diane Keaton, Allen no longer conformed to the expectations of studio comedies. During his golden age as a filmmaker, his movies could be deeply personal and autobiographical, such as Stardust Memories and Radio Days, or solemn explorations of life and death, notably Interiors and Crimes and Misdemeanors. With Annie Hall, Allen ascribed his film as a "hybrid of very dramatic influences on a funny film," informed by his European cinematic influences of Ingmar Bergman and Luis Bunuel.

Recalled through flashbacks, Annie Hall follows Allen's Alvy Singer, a divorced stand-up comic, who reflects on his relationship with his ex-lover, Keaton's Annie Hall, an aspiring nightclub singer. Alvy is Jewish, and a New Yorker for life. Annie is a Midwestern WASP. The film presents the ups and downs of this romance between two contrasting individuals, as Alvy works through his inescapable anxieties about relationships, sex, and his everyday life. While the film is light on plot, Annie Hall's central story arc involving the Alvy-Annie relationship keeps the film efficiently paced and thoroughly entertaining. In retrospect, the film may seem familiar, as countless rom-coms have followed a similar formula in its wake. However, the early stages of the writing process indicate that Annie Hall would have subverted audience expectations to an unimaginable degree.

The prevalent character archetype played by Woody Allen in his films mirrors reality. His neurotic insecurity manifests in his self-deprecating attitude toward himself and his work. Fittingly enough, the film that has resonated the most with audiences, Annie Hall, was a disappointment in his eyes. "When Annie Hall started out, that film was not supposed to be what I wound up with," Allen said, explaining that the original concept of the film centered around abstract ideas about what goes on inside Alvy's mind. "The relationship between myself and Diane Keaton was all anyone cared about," he elaborated. He believed the final cut to be compromised in its scope, as it was restricted to a love story between Alvy and Annie, and he continues to be perplexed by its universal acclaim.

‘Annie Hall’ Wasn’t Supposed To Be a Rom-Com

For Allen, who wears his neuroticism on his sleeve as a comedian, actor, writer, and director, death is always on the mind. His take on morality, which is explicitly addressed in future films such as Crimes and Misdemeanors and Bullets Over Broadway, nearly took Annie Hall down a completely different road. During the early stages of the writing process, Allen and his co-writer, Marshall Brickman, wrote a draft of Annie Hall that contained a murder mystery. The subplot begins the moment following Alvy and Annie's bickering outside the movie theater, as the couple arrives late to a screening of the Bergman film, Face to Face. They would return home and find their next-door neighbor murdered. The film suddenly evolved into a farce, with the story shifting its setting to Victorian England. For the betterment of audiences, and the fate of the romantic comedy, Allen and Brickman talked themselves out of this concept. Coincidentally enough, Brickman reunited with Allen to write a comedic murder mystery in 1993, aptly titled Manhattan Murder Mystery.

Brickman, the co-writer of Annie Hall, revealed to Vanity Fair another alternate version of the film that appeased Allen's artistically sophisticated taste. Before writing began, Allen, according to Brickman, had an idea for a story where "the structure would be based on associations the main character would have to the things in his life. A phrase or a word or an image would remind him of this and that." The romance between Alvy and Annie was only one pillar of the original framework of Annie Hall, which was then dubbed, Anthedonia. The other sections, according to editor Ralph Rosenblum, revolved around Alvy's "concern with the banality of the life that we all live and … an obsession with proving himself and testing himself to find out what kind of character he had."

Upon filming, the rough cut ran around two-and-a-half hours. Allen, realizing that his grand vision was too abstract to attract a sizable audience, worked with Rosenblum to truncate the story so that it fixates on the relationship between Alvy and Annie, which ultimately amounted to the Annie Hall that we all know today. Rosenblum argues that the footage left on the cutting room floor was "some of the freest, funniest, most sophisticated material Woody had ever created." Allen's Ingmar Bergman influence is evident, as the abandoned cut of the film evokes the director's fascination with the subconscious. It is no surprise that Allen's follow-up to his Best Picture winner was Interiors, his first dramatic film that tackles somber issues involving death and a family reeling from their parent's divorce and the existential crisis that ensues as a result.

Woody Allen's Compromised Vision Was Realized in His Later Films

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Three years later, now an accomplished filmmaker with artistic moxie, Woody Allen did get to make his semi-autobiographical portrait of a narcissistic creative figure grappling with the implications of his life in Stardust Memories, which follows a director of comedy films, played by Allen, who faces backlash from audiences after he abandoned making "funny movies." Heavily evocative of the Federico Fellini classic, 8½, the film demonstrates something similar to Allen's original vision for Annie Hall.

During his prime years as a filmmaker, Allen never settled for the perceived expectations of him due to his comedy background. Even in his most elemental films, by integrating his European influences, he strived for something deeper than the usual beats of a studio romantic comedy, a genre forever changed due to Annie Hall. While Allen may be lukewarm toward his iconic 1977 romantic comedy and his attempts to spice up the film with a murder mystery suggest a longing for a thematically richer story, it's impossible to erase Annie Hall's impact on the genre, and the film medium as a whole.

Annie Hall is available to watch on Prime Video in the U.S.

