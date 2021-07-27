Annie Murphy is going into Witness Protection, as according to Deadline, the Schitt’s Creek star is set to star in and executive produce the brand-new comedy for MRC Film’s female-driven comedy division. The new show will reunite her with Creek writers Rupinder Gill and David West Read, who are also set to executive produce.

Murphy will star in Witness Protection as a woman forced to redefine the meaning of her life and what she holds most dear after being put into the witness protection program. A woman who has always defined herself by the standards of her romantic life, Murphy’s protagonist must attempt to figure out who she really is on the inside — all while maintaining her cover and keeping criminals at bay.

Murphy made her star turn in Schitt’s Creek as Alexis Rose, the air-headed but well-meaning daughter of a former soap opera actress and video baron (as played by veteran comedic duo Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy). Murphy’s performance earned her an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series last year, one of the many accolades earned by the show in its sixth and final season. She is currently starring as Alison on AMC’s dark comedy Kevin Can F**k Himself, and is set to star in the second season of Netflix’s time-loop dramedy, Russian Doll.

Witness Protection was originally developed in-house by Alloy Entertainment, which worked with Murphy to package the project that was ultimately sold to MRC. The project joins a host of other female-led projects out of MRC Films’ comedy division, including The Inheritance, from Emmy Award-winner Ashley Nicole Black, and Let’s Have Kids!, written by Adam Sztykiel and Ellie Knaus.

Witness Protection doesn't have a release date yet, but Murphy once again working with some of the writers of Schitt's Creek makes this an exciting project to look forward to.

