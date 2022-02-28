Adapting the first novel of Jeff VanderMeer's Southern Reach Trilogy, Annihilation (2018), starring Natalie Portman, Oscar Isaac and Gina Rodriguez, brings a closer visual and narrative look to its source material in a few respects. In the original novel, an expedition team investigates a strange ecological location known as Area X. Previous excursions have provided nearly fruitless, resulting in members going missing or returning completely disoriented, often dying shortly after. In the novel, four women, designated by their respective professions (biologist, surveyor, anthropologist, and psychologist) venture into Area X, where they find increasingly bizarre events occurring. Area X seems to be an innocuous forest area surrounding a beachside lighthouse, but there's a reason the area was closed off for decades.

Alex Garland's film adaptation expands on the women of the expedition team further, giving them names and somewhat more defined backstories. This would come later in VanderMeer's novels, but Annihilation's written work keeps things as ambiguous as possible for a reason. Regardless, the film develops the core cast somewhat more and drives the narrative through the eyes of Lena (Natalie Portman), the protagonist and an army veteran. Her husband Kane (Oscar Isaac) disappeared in a zone called the Shimmer (a portion of Area X) during a Green Beret mission before returning unannounced a year later. However, Kane isn't behaving the same, almost acting as if he doesn't know who Lena is (or who he is for that matter). It isn't long before Kane's body begins shutting down for an unknown reason, and on the way to the hospital, Lena and Kane are picked up by the United States Government and are relocated to a base camp in Area X.

To find out what happened to her husband, Lena joins a team of women including geomorphologist Cassie Sheppard (Tuva Novotny), physicist Josie Radek (Tessa Thompson), paramedic Anya Thorensen (Gina Rodriguez), and government psychologist Dr. Ventress (Jennifer Jason Leigh). Together, the group ventures into the Shimmer, encountering many terrors and realizing that the Shimmer itself is imposing itself onto the bodies and psyches of the expedition team.

Throughout the film's events, it's immediately clear that the five women of the expedition team have highly contrasting personalities. Individuals like Dr. Ventress at times don't even seem to be aiming for the same goals as the rest of the group. This conflict of personas comes full-circle over the course of the film as the Shimmer and the entities within began to eat away at the team's biological and psychological makeup. Each character handles the crisis differently, and the bodies begin to pile up en route to the mysterious lighthouse, where a meteorite had fallen decades ago.

One of the biggest pieces of imagery in Annihilation is cancer. One of the initial shots of the film shows Lena teaching a class in biology at Johns Hopkins University, demonstrating the properties of cancerous cells. Furthermore, Lena cheats on Kane during his military deployment, presumptively eating away at her with guilt. Even Dr. Ventress, terminally ill in her own bout with cancer, enters the Shimmer in the search of a great truth. This isn't light thematic subject, but it gives an extra dimension to the core characters. Specifically, each member of the expedition team is representative of a different step of the Five Stages of Grief, and this can be seen in their behavior as well as their backstories.

To demonstrate, it's worth taking a look at each main member of the expedition team in Annihilation and where they fit within the stages' structure:

Sheppard (Denial)

The member of the team that is the least open about her life and struggles. Though it's unclear as to why this is exactly, it's likely due to Sheppard being either unwilling or willfully ignorant of the larger problems in her life. She asks Lena about her husband and experience, informs her that her own daughter passed away from Leukemia, and then proceeds to inform Lena about the rest of the team. This could be seen as deflecting somewhat, as Sheppard may not be willing to face the loss of her daughter quite yet, pivoting to the lives of the other team members.

Sheppard keeps solely focused on the mission for almost her entire time on-screen. As the team reaches Fort Amaya, a nearby military base where the previous expedition team had set up a base camp, Sheppard is unfortunately attacked by a mutated bear, which then uses vocal mimicking of her cries for help to attack the rest of the team. The fact that Sheppard won't speak to her own experience much and perishes before acknowledging her issues wholeheartedly makes her representative of the first stage of grief, Denial. Her final moments were spent crying out for help, and it may not have been just because of the imminent danger facing her.

Anya (Anger)

A recovering addict, it becomes quite apparent early on in the film that Anya deals with her issues in a much more conflict-driven way. She's quick to shout after witnessing a harrowing video of the previous expedition team, featuring Kane cutting a team member open and witnessing as his intestines slither about as if they were alive. Anya begins to lash out as the heat ratchets up, and she eventually boils over and makes very rash and dangerous decisions.

After Sheppard is killed, Anya loses her composure and turns on the team, taking them hostage and blaming them for Sheppard's death. She taunts her bound captives and screams at them in anger before hearing the bear's mimicking of Sheppard's cries for help. As she foolhardily rushes to save Sheppard, the bear mauls her to death. Of all the members of the team, Anya's relation to the step of anger is incredibly apparent. She makes no secret of her temper, and this eventually leads to her death for not taking time to process the ongoing events.

Josie (Bargaining)

Struggling with self-harm, Josie appears quite meek compared to the rest of the team. She is the first to be attacked by the wildlife, being pulled underwater by a shark-toothed alligator before Lena and the group manages to save her. Subsequent events show Josie withdrawing out of fear of what the Shimmer is doing to her and the others. The morning following the encounter with the bear, Josie talks with Lena, who informs her that the Shimmer is influencing them biologically. The region is "corrupting" their bodies, likely much in the way that it did in mutating the alligator and the bear.

Josie remarks to Lena that "Ventress wants to face it, you want to fight it, but I don't think I want either of those things" before running off. Lena gives pursuit and finds a clearing filled with human-shaped bodies of plant life and flowers. Josie is nowhere to be seen, but it's implied that she gave in to the influence of the Shimmer and became one with its nature, becoming one of the plant figures. Josie's relation to the step of bargaining comes directly from her own words. She feels out of her depth and at the mercy of the Shimmer's power. Instead of struggling against it or attempting to find the truth, she willingly becomes part of the surrounding life, willing to give herself up in a bargain to be spared a worse fate.

Ventress (Depression)

From the beginning, Ventress' deadpan and nihilistic personality shine through. Her history is unknown, and she shows very little regard for the rest of the team unless it's absolutely necessary to do so. After the revelation that she is sick with terminal cancer, one can understand the despair she must feel. Heading into the Shimmer looking for answers, Ventress knows if something happens to her, she's essentially a dead woman walking already.

When her and Lena arrive at the mysterious lighthouse, Ventress discovers a basement area. As Lena enters, she finds Ventress in a very alien-looking place, walled with strange black biological matter. Ventress states to Lena that the being within the lighthouse will grow and consume until it encompasses everything. Not sure of the creature's intentions, or even if it has any, Ventress' answers are unreachable. Believing there is no hope in the face of this alien threat, the doctor's face and body contort and twist, leading to her dissolving into a being of light that would use blood from Lena's face to acquire a human-like form. As the representative of depression, Ventress gives in to the lighthouse entity, believing that there is no point in resistance. She doesn't bargain for survival like Josie. Instead, she faces what she considers the annihilation of life as we know it.

Lena (Acceptance)

As the film's protagonist, Lena receives the lion's share of character development throughout its plot. We're given flashbacks to her tender moments with Kane as well as her eventual infidelity. She discovers Kane's fate and realizes that the man she knew as her husband is dead. Processing her grief throughout the film, Lena has obtained the answers she was looking for, standing face-to-face with the source of the Shimmer's strange behavior.

Taking on a human form thanks to Lena's blood, the alien Humanoid (Sonoya Mizuno) stands before her. Mimicking her movements and behaviors, the Humanoid only acts when Lena acts. She attempts to escape the creature, but it's stronger and faster than her, pinning her to the lighthouse door. Realizing she can't fight the Humanoid conventionally, Lena "accepts" it as a reflection of her. This allows her to trick the Humanoid into detonating a phosphorous grenade, leading to the creature's immolation along with the lighthouse and causing the Shimmer to collapse. Lena escapes, having come to terms with herself. This makes Lena an emblematic example of the step of acceptance, acknowledging the grief before her as part of identity and escaping its pull, much like she escaped the pull of the Shimmer. But did she really break free?

In the final scenes of the film, Lena is reunited with the being taking the appearance of Kane, who has recovered from his critical condition. Lena asks "Kane" if he's really Kane, to which he replies he doesn't know. He asks if Lena is herself, and she doesn't answer. They simply stare at each other for a long moment, their eyes glowing and shifting in color. The implication seems to point to Lena either being significantly altered by the Shimmer, or possibly even being the Humanoid in disguise. Neither is confirmed, but all we know is that Lena isn't the same person that first entered the Shimmer.

This can also play into the Five Stages of Grief. Contrary to the belief of some, the process of dealing with grief isn't linear. Individuals struggling with loss and sadness can often fall back onto previous steps many times before overcoming their difficulties. The changed state of Lena may imply that even though she reached acceptance, she hasn't completely removed herself from her grief. Much like the Shimmer changing (or taking over) her body, Lena's grief may still be materialized within her in some form. Maybe it's repressed, maybe it's acknowledged baggage, but it's clear that the film's protagonist isn't out of the woods proverbially despite being so physically.

