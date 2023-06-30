From the moment the first notes of "Helplessly Hoping" ring out, that haunting track from Crosby, Stills & Nash sends us off into the beautifully crumbling reality that is Annihilation. Alex Garland's 2018 adaptation of Jeff VanderMeer's novel of the same name runs for nearly two hours, but by the time we reach the climax of the film, all sense of time and place has withered away. The feeling after watching this film is wholly unique, and it could only be achieved by taking the liberties that Garland chose. It's a rare case in which an adaptation can recreate the psychological effect of its source material not by sticking closely to it, but by intentionally straying.

The film follows Lena (Natalie Portman) as she ventures into a quarantined site of mystery dubbed "The Shimmer," in pursuit of answers to aid her comatose husband. As she descends further into The Shimmer, grouped with four other scientists, the rules of reality slowly fall apart and morph, and even more incredibly, the rules of what a film can do fall apart and morph as well.

"Helplessly Hoping" is one of the few real-world elements that linger in Annihilation, and its slowly dwindling usage throughout perfectly mirrors the fading reality as we dive deeper into this world. Genre comes and goes like a faint breeze as Garland tricks the viewers into first believing they're watching a mystery film, then a thriller, then a horror until the ability to describe what you're seeing in a singular way is as impossible as the plot itself. While this could have easily drifted into the incomprehensible, we never lose the sense of drive and purpose from our characters. Portman's delicate, grounded performance keeps us tethered to her as we spiral into the unexplainable. It's a tightrope act that could have only been accomplished through Garland's bold molding of VanderMeer's book into a brand-new entity.

How Is 'Annihilation' Different From the Book?

The film differs from the book in both key plot points and the manner in which it tackles the inexplicable, the latter being its most triumphant achievement. Don't worry; this isn't just going to be a point-by-point list of the differences, but, to appreciate the adaptation, a few major divergences are important to note. For one, they don't have names. Portman's character, Lena, is simply the biologist, whose recovered journal serves as the book's narrative. She's still joined by a team of the same size, but in the film, they (of course) get names too. They all perish, just as they do in the novel, but in the film they're given a more definite focus.

Another key element of the book that the film doesn't really employ is the use of hypnotism by the director/psychologist (portrayed in the film as Dr. Ventress by Jennifer Jason Leigh). It's briefly hinted at, with the team experiencing a lapse in memory upon entering The Shimmer, but its role in the book is much more central. In VanderMeer's book, "annihilation" as a term actually refers to a trigger word initiating an act of suicide, should events go south for the team. In the film, this idea is carried by each character in some form or another, having volunteered for the venture through their respective history of loss, hopelessness, and untethered need to remain in reality. As Collider's Spencer Whitworth argued, the film's depiction of the team may be mirroring the five stages of grief.

Garland does offer a tad more closure than the book. His version of the story is intended to end here. Lena reaches the lighthouse, which serves as an amalgamation of sorts, combining it with a nearly indescribable set piece in the book referred to as "the tower." Here, she defeats The Shimmer in a sense, burning it down after an interaction with an entity that mirrors her movements and echoes her appearance. Lena, or a copy of her (we don't truly know), emerges from The Shimmer's ashes and reunites with the admitted copy of Kane. The elements of the book from which this climax pulls are nearly indescribable and should have been unadaptable. It works, though, because as Garland put it in an interview with Nerdist, "In the end, in a way, what I felt like I was adapting was my dreamlike feeling while I was reading Jeff [VanderMeer]'s book."

Will There Be Any 'Annihilation' Sequels?

This is the most enjoyable thing to ponder regarding Annihilation. VanderMeer's book is the first of three, dubbed "The Southern Reach Trilogy," and its two sequels are as unique and deliciously bloated as you'd hope. Garland's film touches on the Southern Reach as the entity that has descended upon Area X to investigate it in secret, but it's the second and third installments — Authority and Acceptance, respectively — that flesh the Southern Reach out further. There's a lot more story that could be covered, without the need for omissions based on the first film's changes.

If you've considered reading them, you should. The rest of the trilogy isn't going to be spoiled here, except for one relevant element of Authority, and it's less of a spoiler and more of a coincidental fun fact. In the aforementioned interview with Nerdist, Garland revealed that he completed his screenplay for Annihilation before VanderMeer had even finished the next two books. However, one major deviation the film takes is the addition of Benedict Wong's character.

Credited simply as "Lomax," Wong plays a seemingly high-ranking member of the Southern Reach, existing solely in the film's flash-forward moments as he interrogates Lena on her experience within The Shimmer. Lomax is a surprisingly accidental mirror of Authority's central character, the new director of the Southern Reach. In the book, he's tasked with interviewing the biologist (Lena) and combing through the mystery left behind by the former director (Ventress). Though unlikely, once you read Annihilation's successors, imagining a Wong-led sequel makes for a giddy rabbit hole of thought.

What Happens at the End of 'Annihilation'?

We've discussed the major plot differences, but as mentioned earlier, Annihilation's tackling of the book's inexplicable elements is what makes it a triumph. Ultimately, we reach the final 30-minute sequence of the film, where the lighthouse serves as the substitute for the book's tower. This is where Annihilation truly rewrites the rules of a film's potential. Daring to explain almost nothing to the audience verbally, we're presented with a visceral, visual spectacle that would more appropriately be called an abstract piece of performance art than a climax of a film.

While viewers would normally walk away with an insatiable desire for more answers, this is not the case for Annihilation. Lena encounters a visual creature of sorts, resembling a Mandelbrot set, unfolding and expanding in a display of mathematical psychedelia. The creature takes the form of a humanoid void, and they enter a choreographic sequence scored by Oscar-robbed composers Geoff Barrow and Ben Salisbury.

From there, we reach our conclusion, but by this point, it's less about the plot and more about the feeling, and this is the recreation of VanderMeer's magic that could have so easily been missed. Because Garland never apologizes for straying from form, the viewers (much like our protagonist) are able to accept intrigue in place of detail. The experience itself takes center stage, and when you finally give over to the awe and wonder, you allow Annihilation to affect you in a way that's worthwhile and considerably contrasted from its source material.