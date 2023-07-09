Over its amazing 12-year run from 2010-2022, The Walking Dead universe was populated by dozens of characters. Some were integral like Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), Michonne (Danai Gurira), Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), and Maggie (Lauren Cohan). Others were fan favorite supporting players that left an indelible mark on the show with notable performances like Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier, Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan, and Steven Yeun as Glenn Rhee. Then there's a third tier of players that did their best to keep up with the people the "Deadheads" tuned in each week to see. Characters like Abraham (Michael Cudlitz), Rosita Espinosa (Christian Serratos), Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs), and Morgan Jones played by Lennie James, who you could argue could be included in the fan favorite tier. Then there is a fourth most dubious category of characters that you don't want to be included in, and one of its members is the focus of this article. That tier would be the most annoying characters that didn't add much of anything to the show, and sometimes we wished were written away as food for the hordes of walkers. The one character that we repeatedly wanted to be bitten or just straight up eaten was introduced in the second episode of the very first season. It is nine other than that loudmouth, obnoxious as hell Merle Dixon (Michael Rooker), Darryl's older brother.

It's Not Michael Rooker the Actor, It's Merle Dixon the Character

We have almost always enjoyed the work of Rooker, both before and after his role as a misogynist racist on The Walking Dead. Most notably, as Yondu Udonta in the first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies in 2014 and 2017 respectively. He's also proven his dramatic chops in big films like JFK opposite Kevin Costner, Eight Men Out, and Days of Thunder with Tom Cruise. And to be fair, we had to consider other characters as the MAWDC (Most Annoying Walking Dead Character). We thought about Eugene (Josh McDermott) with his ersatz Rain Man persona and waffling allegiances. Tara (Alanna Masterson) with her excessive resting put-out face and for constantly looking like she wished her character was more important. We were tempted to crown Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) for living so long as a coward with a cloudy eye. But in the end, it was Rooker's Merle Dixon that won the day and claimed most annoying. We've already touched on a few of the bullet points that earned the veteran actor this unwanted honor, but let's get into more of what made Merle so incredibly insufferable.

Merle Dixon Was There From (Almost) Day One in 'The Walking Dead'

In Episode 2, entitled "Guts" after Rick narrowly escapes a hoard of walkers in and around the tank sitting in an intersection of abandoned downtown Atlanta. That's the first time we had the misfortune of meeting Merle Dixon. And he wasted absolutely no time making his presence known as the loudest member of the small group that is forced to retreat to a nearby department store rooftop. Always abrasive, selfish, compassionless, toxic, racist, a horrible sibling, and just a veritable asshole, Merle let us have it right from Episode 2 when he is already so unruly that Rick has to cuff him to an exposed pipe just to keep him from sabotaging the whole group. And he's already made his thoughts known about people like T-Dog (Irone Singleton) and his dislike for people that don't share his particular pigmentation. He pulls a gun on him and sticks it in his face within 30 seconds of appearing on-screen. The fact that we're saddled with this bigot from so very early in the show makes us despise him even more. When the group returns to the rooftop (at the request of younger brother Daryl) where they should have left him for walker food, we don't want to say we were necessarily happy to see that he had cut off his hand to spite his arm, but we weren't that upset about it either. If you know what we mean?

A Nightmare of a Brother to Daryl Dixon in 'The Walking Dead'

Maybe the worst thing about Merle Dixon is the fact that he is one of the main reasons that Daryl, a guy that we unanimously rooted for during all 11 seasons, turned out to be as traumatized as he did even before the zombie apocalypse. Can you imagine having Merle as a big brother? Daryl never had a chance. From the moment he was born, Merle was probably poisoning this poor kid's mind with his narrow-minded outlook and racially charged opinions. The fact that Daryl isn't a raging prick himself is a testament to the inherent good that he had in him. Overcoming a piece of shit like Merle for an older sibling, means you're already ahead of the game. Kudos to Daryl for not turning out like his bastard of a big brother. And why couldn't we just have been done with Merle after his death? His coming back in the form of Daryl's hallucinations and nightmares is just further punishment. And for good measure, he even tortures his younger brother as a walker, forcing Daryl to put down his own sibling for a final time in Season 3.

Merle Takes Up With the Governor, Of Course

Birds of a feather, right? Who's surprised that Merle fell in with The Governor's (David Morrisey) diabolical crew in Seasons 2 and 3? Not us! These two psychopaths are a marriage made in hell. They are perfect for each other. The now one-handed Merle is eager to please someone like The Governor. He finds purpose as his lackey because he can sense a kindred soul that is as dead and despicable as his. There is no one that Merle cares about more than Merle. And that alone makes him annoying, but to be willing to kill your own blood like he nearly does later with Daryl? That takes an annoying monster, which is what Merle Dixon is. He showed it from the first time he opened his mouth. And his hard, nasally drawl just makes him harder to stomach. Seeing him beg for his life on that rooftop with T-Bone holding the key is one of the sweetest moments of karma in the show's entire decade-long run. And Daryl Dixon isn't done yet, by the way. Norman Reedus will be reprising the role in a spin-off due out later this year.