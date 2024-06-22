The Big Picture Charlie Kaufman's Anomalisa explores themes of depression and connection through minimalistic stop-motion animation.

Charlie Kaufman is a truly one-of-a-kind filmmaker who seems to enjoy breaking the traditional rules of storytelling that so many writers are incredibly loyal to. By playing with the form itself, Kaufman has been able to make incredibly profound films that speak to the realistic issues involved with the human condition. Between writing about a fictionalized version of himself in Adaptation and blurring the line between celebrity and fiction in Being John Malkovich, Kaufman has been able to produce work that is both uproariously hilarious and profoundly sad. It’s perhaps not that surprising that Kaufman’s most moving film to date is Anomalisa, a stop-motion animated film about a midlife crisis.

Stop-motion is in no way a new medium; in fact, it's been growing to be increasingly mainstream in the past decade, with LAIKA earning Academy Award nominations for their work on films like The Boxtrolls and Kubo and the Two Strings. Anomalisa isn’t even the only stop-motion film that’s aimed at older viewers, as Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio certainly addressed more mature themes about fascism and longevity. However, it's uncommon to see a work of stop-motion animation that is so minimalistic and aims to be a “slice of life” story with such personal stakes. As odd as it may seem for a film involving puppets, Anomalisa captures the realism of human relationships better than any other project in Kaufman’s filmography.

What Is 'Anomalisa' About?

Loosely based on an audio play of the same name that Kaufman wrote himself in 2005, Anomalisa focuses on a lonely customer service agent who begins to suffer from feelings of depression over the course of a business trip. Michael Stone (David Thewlis) is expected to give a motivational speech regarding good business practices while at a convention in Cincinnati, Ohio. However, Michael can’t help but feel like the mundanity of life has crushed his soul, as he has trouble finding passion in any of the things that had once brought him joy. While his trip is initially offset as he hilariously fails to find a suitable present for his young son, Michael’s luck changes when he meets the enigmatic woman Lisa (Jennifer Jason Leigh) for drinks at the hotel bar. Michael finds himself infatuated with Lisa, and begins considering what their romance could look like if he chose to divorce his wife.

Kaufman and co-director Duke Johnson do a great job of immersing the viewer in Michael’s interpretation of the world, as it's evident that his severe mental health issues have caused him to think more cynically. One of the most important decisions that Kaufman made was having every character outside of Michael and Lisa voiced by Tom Noonan. While it can occasionally be funny in a very dark way to hear the same voice coming out of various characters, the decision helps underscore how disconnected Michael is from the world around him. He’s become so beaten down by life that an annoying flight passenger, a peculiar room service attendant, a woman he meets at a bar, and his family all begin to sound the same.

The omnipresence of Noonan’s voice makes Leigh’s performance stand out, as it shows the profound impact that Lisa has on Michael once they first meet. Kaufman doesn’t go so far as to suggest that their meeting was fate, but he does show just how radically Michael’s approach to life changes when he is offered a brief reason to have hope. Remarkably, Kaufman uses the didactic nature of the stop-motion medium to produce utterly unique moments that still feel true. The elongated sexual encounter between Michael and Lisa is drawn out and incredibly awkward, which feels perfectly in line with Kaufman’s intentions for the scene.

'Anomalisa' Is Realistic, Yet Strangely Hopeful

Although it doesn’t wrap up in a conveniently satisfying manner, Anomalisa shows the importance of having empathy for everyone. Michael seems specifically designed to be a character who wouldn’t normally be noticed, which makes the revelations about his difficult interior life even more powerful. Kaufman even includes side characters, such as a hotel employee who claims to love Michael, as a means of showing what secrets people may hold. The revelation that this is all part of Michael’s nightmare indicates that he feels like he owes a debt of gratitude to anyone who has ever cared about him.

The tactile nature of the animation makes the themes of Anomalisa more prominent, as Kaufman aims to expose how following a strict regime daily can make people feel like their lives have become robotic. The animation itself is beautiful and manages to convey a complexity of emotions through the facial expressions. Kaufman is also able to introduce some surprising moments of body horror, including a disturbing scene in which part of Michael’s face is knocked off. It’s a moment where the audience can truly relate to the character, which also indicates that Kaufman is breaking the fourth wall.

'Anomalisa' Shows the Brilliance of Charlie Kaufman

While its form is certainly a unique one, Anomalisa’s brilliance isn’t all that surprising for anyone familiar with Kaufman’s work. His screenplay for Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is often cited as being among the greatest ever written, and his haunting arthouse thriller I’m Thinking of Ending Things boasts one of the most shocking endings in recent memory.

Anomalisa is the work of a singular creator who views the world in a peculiar way, and Kaufman’s idiosyncrasies make the film feel more personal. While Michael’s specific situation may not be universal, the film develops themes about repression, loneliness, and fragility that virtually any audience member can relate to. It’s rare to see an independent animated film that boasts such wisdom.

