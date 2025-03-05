It's official: Anora took home five Oscars last Sunday. Joining the ranks of great movies that almost won the Big Five, it won Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Director, Best Actress, and Best Picture. Congratulations to Sean Baker for winning four of those Oscars (tying Walt Disney for the amount of Academy Awards won in a single ceremony), and congrats to Mikey Madison for her Best Actress win. It was a big night for independent cinema, and Baker's speeches ranged from thanking the sex worker community to telling people to visit the movie theaters (which are on the decline).

The four Oscars that weren't Best Picture surely help to explain what makes Anora a movie that deserved to win this coveted trophy, but there are more specific reasons. From the tremendous acting to the fact that they filmed this on location, there are so many aspects that help foster the necessary verisimilitude of a movie that it could make your head spin. Likewise, the story beats and visual style are enhanced in so many ways that it would take too long to list them all here. That said, some elements are extra essential to this film's success than others. It's still hard to rank such important details, though, so here are 10 reasons (in no particular order) why Anora won Best Picture and the hearts of audiences all around the world.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Anora 9 10 8/10 Release Date October 18, 2024 Cast Mikey Madison, Mark Eydelshteyn, Karren Karagulian, Yuriy Borisov, Vache Tovmasyan, Ivy Wolk, Luna Sofía Miranda, Ross Brodar, Lindsey Normington, Darya Ekamasova, Emily Weider, Alena Gurevich, Masha Zhak, Paul Weissman, Charlton Lamar, Aleksey Serebryakov, Ella Rubin, Vincent Radwinsky, Michael Sergio, Brittney Rodriguez, Sophia Carnabuci, Anton Bitter, Zoë Vnak Runtime 139 Minutes Director Sean Baker Writers Sean Baker

10 Impressive Tonal Changes

Subverting Audience Expectations in Compelling Ways

Image via Neon

Just when we think we know what kind of movie we're watching, it switches up on us. Anora begins as something of a modern romantic comedy. Ani is a stripper who is introduced to a Russian oligarch's son at work, and Vanya (Mark Eydelshteyn) soon becomes so enamored with her that he proposes. She accepts, and it feels like this young woman from Brighton Beach is going to live a life of enormous luxury. But then the newlyweds are told they have to get their marriage annulled immediately.

Seeing no way out, Vanya runs away. It's a hilarious turn of events in what we thought was a love story. With the struggle that ensues and the arrival of Vanya's godfather, Toros (Karren Karagulian), the plot suddenly revolves around finding Vanya in time for his parents' arrival, essentially becoming a screwball comedy. Everyone is going to be in a lot of trouble with powerful Russian oligarchs if they don't. Then, when that's resolved, the final section surprises and moves us with a deeply somber, tragic tone that conveys the trauma of everything Ani has lost. These tonal shifts are extremely difficult to pull off, and Baker brilliantly executes them without losing our suspension of disbelief.