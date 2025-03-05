After winning five Oscars at the 2025 Academy Awards just a few days ago, Anora has been the talk of the town this week. Anora took home the trophies for Best Directing, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Editing, all of which went to Sean Baker, with star Mikey Madison also winning for Best Lead Actress and the film winning Best Picture. Anora wasn’t a box office hit like some of its competitors in the Best Picture category, sitting at just over $40 million at the time of writing, but it certainly received a boost after its big night on Sunday. Anora added 400 screens to kick off this week, which helped the film earn $130,000 on Monday, March 3, a whopping 416% increase from last Monday.

Anora finished the year as the highest-grossing limited release movie of 2024, and after debuting with only $2.5 million during its first weekend, playing on over 1,000 screens, it would have been impossible to predict it would go on to eclipse $40 million at the global box office with $16 million coming from domestic markets and $25 million from overseas. Anora’s first big weekend in theaters came on November 8, and its $2.5 million opening landed it in the #7 spot at the box office, narrowly ahead of Here, and We Live in Time but also behind Venom: The Last Dance and The Wild Robot. Anora then dropped only 30% during its second big weekend in theaters, earning $1.7 million while falling to #10, but still beating blockbusters like Beetlejuice Beetlejuice despite losing to Heretic and Red One.

What Else Is ‘Anora’ Star Mikey Madison Known For?