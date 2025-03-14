Anora will look to pass one final box office milestone this weekend now nearly two weeks removed from its big night at the Oscars. Currently sitting at a $19.1 million domestic total, if Anora can perform this weekend similar to how it did last weekend, it will pass $20 million at the domestic box office, which will likely be its final major domestic milestone. The Best Picture-winning film has also added $28.1 million from international markets for a global total of $47.3 million, and while $50 million globally may not be completely out of reach, it will require a much greater push than $20 million domestically. Anora is one of the top five highest-grossing movies ever for Neon, recently passing Ferrari (Adam Driver).

Anora debuted with only $550,000 during its first weekend at the box office, but this came from only six theaters, giving it a per-screen gross of over $90,000, which certainly helped generate hype for the rest of its run. It wasn’t until its fourth weekend that Anora finally expanded into more than 1,000 theaters, and it earned $2.5 million, claiming the #7 spot behind Conclave and Smile 2 but ahead of We Live in Time and Terrifier 3. Anora then experienced a steep drop-off until the weeks leading up to the Oscars, when it began earning again until climbing 574% this weekend compared to last. Anora also kicked off last week with an 800% bump from last week, and with a budget of only $6 million, the film has turned a major profit for Neon.

How Many Oscars Did ‘Anora’ Win?

While Best Picture may be its most prestigious accomplishment, Anora also took home several other trophies at the 2025 Academy Awards. Leading actress Mikey Madison won for her performance in the film, and her co-star, Yuri Borisoz, was also nominated for his performance, but that award ultimately went to Kieran Culkin for his work in A Real Pain. Anora also won three other awards, with all three going to Sean Baker. The first was for Best Directing, the second for Best Original Screenplay, and lastly, Best Editing. Anora won five Oscars in total, with other films such as The Brutalist taking home three trophies.

