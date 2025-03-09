After winning the Best Picture honor at the Oscars last week, Neon’s Anora has been witnessing incredible spikes in revenue over the last few days. On Thursday, for instance, it saw a massive 854% increase over the previous Thursday’s haul. Anora was given a theatrical expansion this weekend, thanks to its stupendous performance at the Academy Awards, and the move appears to have paid off. With a remarkable 595% increase over last weekend’s figures, the film has now passed a major global box office milestone, despite being available to watch at home on digital streaming platforms. The movie will also be released on Hulu in a few days’ time. Fellow Oscar contenders such as The Brutalist and A Complete Unknown, however, were abandoned by theaters, resulting in major drops.

With nearly $20 million domestically and another $27 million from overseas markets, Anora’s cumulative global haul now stands at $46 million. The movie was produced on a reported budget of only $6 million, although Neon spent three times that amount on its Oscars campaign. But the indie distributor would have no regrets, considering how well Anora performed at the Oscars. In addition to winning the Best Picture honor, the movie picked up four more awards out of six nominations in total.

A24’s The Brutalist witnessed a major 65% decline in box office collections this weekend, its first following the 97th Academy Awards. The Brutalist was nominated in 10 categories at this year’s Oscars, and ended up winning three honors — one for Adrien Brody in the Best Actor category, the second for Daniel Blumberg’s original score, and a third for Lol Crowley’s cinematography. Directed by Brady Corbet, The Brutalist is an anomalous hit; not only did it cost very little, it defied expectations for the kind of movie that it is.

'The Brutalist' and 'A Complete Unknown' Saw Massive Dips in Revenue