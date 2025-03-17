Already NEON's fifth highest-grossing domestic hit of all time, Sean Baker's moving, hilarious, and simply breathtaking Anora is ready to hit another major milestone for the production company. In light of the film taking home multiple trophies at the 97th Academy Awards, millions have flocked to their local theaters to see what all the fuss is about, helping Anora's box office renaissance shoot to impressive heights, with the movie now on $51 million worldwide, split between a $20 million domestic haul and $31 million in overseas markets.

Thanks to this figure, Anora now sits just outside the top three highest-grossing NEON movies of all time, with less than $2 million separating it and the current third-place holder, I, Tonya, starring Margot Robbie. Any attempt to reach the top two would be redundant for Anora, with Longlegs' $125 million and Parasite's $253 million far too high to catch, although that doesn't change just how impressive this latest milestone will be for Baker and co., considering Anora had all but died at the box office prior to the Academy Awards.

However, this success doesn't come without shaky ground underneath Anora's feet, with Osgood Perkins's latest horror, The Monkey, currently just $2 million behind and performing better at the box office. In fact, should the current financial trends continue, Anora entering the #3 spot on the list will soon be eradicated by The Monkey, should the horror flick sustain its run of earning between $400,000 and $500,000 per day in the US alone.

