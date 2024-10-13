Sean Baker has steadily emerged as one of the most promising young filmmakers of his generation, as his work tends to focus on “slice of life” stories that are often rejected by mainstream Hollywood productions. Baker’s earlier films The Florida Project and Red Rocket had earned acclaim for their terrific performances and dark sense of humor, but his most recent project Anora is already establishing itself as a modern American classic after winning the prestigious Palme d’Or prize at the Cannes Film Festival. It’s exciting to see how dramatically Baker has evolved, as his breakout film Tangerine was constructed in one of the most seemingly haphazard ways possible. Tangerine was a micro-budget film shot on three iPhones but managed to solidify itself as a modern LGBTQIA+ classic that signified why Baker’s perspective was so valuable.

‘Tangerine’ Was Made on a Shoestring Budget

Close

Tangerine follows the story of the sex worker Sin-Dee Rella (Kitana Kiki Rodriguez), who is released from prison and immediately reunites with her best friend Alexandra (Mya Taylor). Although Sin-Dee is enthusiastic about reuniting with her boyfriend and pimp, Chester (James Ransone), she is infuriated to discover that he may have been cheating on her with another woman. The cast of Tangerine was made up of first-time actors that Baker had discovered at the LGBTQ Center in Los Angeles and featured many real sex workers in supporting roles. The film was shot on a budget of $100,000, with a majority of the funds going into paying for camera equipment, hiring extras, and shooting on real locations in Los Angeles.

Related Sean Baker, Harmony Korine, and Their Contrasting Takes on American Decay Why do two filmmakers who focus on a similar subject have such contrasting reputations?

Tangerine attracted significant attention because it was shot in three iPhone 5S cameras, and used the rudimentary Final Cut Pro editing software. Shooting on iPhones has generally been considered to be a gimmick, as Steven Soderbergh faced backlash for using the technique in his 2018 thriller Unsane. The major difference between these two situations was necessity; Soderbergh was using more basic technology to start a conversation about how films were shot, whereas Baker needed to rely on this format in order to get his film made in the first place. It is evident from watching Tangerine that the film was a labor of love to an underrated audience, as it seems highly unlikely that Baker would have been able to get a major Hollywood studio interested in funding a wild LGBTQIA+ sex comedy that takes place on Christmas Eve. Baker clearly didn’t view it as a downgrade, and cited Sergio Leone’s work on the beloved “The Man With No Name” trilogy as an inspiration for how to make a compelling film on a more limited budget.

Financial Restrictions Made ‘Tangerine’ a Better Film

​​​

The limitations that Baker had on the set of Tangerine made the film feel more authentic, as a story that is this specific could never have worked if it had starred any recognizable actors. Tangerine works because the viewer does not have any previously existing relationship with any of the stars, and thus the film feels much more observational; the viewer essentially feels like a “fly on the wall” as they observe interactions that feel modern and authentic. Tangerine is also a film that never oversteps its boundaries; the film takes place in only a few key locations in Los Angeles, with the hilarious climax taking place in a donut shop where Sin-Dee finally confronts Chester about their relationship.

Tangerine was a major step forward for Baker, as he was able to reinvent the classic “all in one night” comedy of After Hours or Risky Business and tell it from a completely new perspective. This has been a recurring hallmark within many of his films, as Anora has most recently drawn comparisons to Garry Marshall's Pretty Woman. Baker sees himself as an ally to the communities that he has represented, and thus seeks to spark conversations by putting them at the center of his narratives. Tangerine is a labor of love from a director desperate to make a film under any parameters necessary; as always, necessity is the mother of invention.

Tangerine Run Time 1 hr 28 min Director Sean Baker Release Date January 23, 2015 Actors Kitana Kiki Rodriguez, Mya Taylor, Karren Karagulian, Mickey O'Hagan, Alla Tumanian, James Ransone

Tangerine is streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix