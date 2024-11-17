Director Sean Baker’s acclaimed comedy-drama Anora is emerging as the indie hit of the year. Already an Oscars front-runner, the movie passed a major domestic box office milestone this weekend, its fifth in release. Anora is now playing in 1,500 domestic theaters, after steadily increasing its theatrical footprint following a record-breaking limited debut in six locations last month. This is a textbook example of platforming, which shows that Neon means business as it submits the movie for awards consideration across categories.

After grossing $1.8 million this weekend, Anora has passed the $10 million mark domestically. Combined with the $7 million that it has made in overseas markets so far, the film’s cumulative global haul stands at over $17 million. It should pass the $20 million mark as early as Monday, when Neon updates global figures. Based in the Russian immigrant community of New York City, Anora has been uncommonly successful (for a movie of its size) in Russia. It’s also already the highest-grossing film of Baker’s career, both domestically and worldwide.

Anora premiered in competition at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, where it ended up becoming the first American production since Terrence Malick’s The Tree of Life to win the prestigious Palme d’Or. It opened to near-unanimous acclaim, and currently sits at an incredible 96% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. Critics applauded Mikey Madison’s central performance as a sex worker who marries the son of an oligarch, and praised the film’s seamless blend of genres. In his review for Collider, Chase Hutchinson described it as Baker’s “most searing, shattering work to date,” and drew comparisons to the work of the Safdie brothers.

Can 'Anora' Continue this Wave of Success to the Oscars?

Produced on a reported budget of $6 million, Anora cements Baker as one of the leading voices in American independent cinema, a filmmaker who shines light on society's outcasts. He broke out with the film Tangerine, which he shot using three iPhones. He achieved further acclaim with the beloved The Florida Project, which earned an Oscar nomination for Willem Dafoe’s supporting performance. Baker’s last film was the controversial Red Rocket, which also premiered in competition at Cannes.

You can watch Anora in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

