Neon's latest film, Anora, has only premiered in select theaters around the world, but the film has still already carved its name into an elite box office. Thanks to a strong haul of $234,000 on Wednesday, November 6, Anora's domestic total has eclipsed $4.5 million to help it become one of the top 100 highest-grossing movies of the year. The film just moved past In a Violent Nature (Ry Barrett) and The Exorcism (Russell Crowe) to reach the top 100 after premiering more than three weeks ago. During its third full weekend in theaters, Anora finished in the eleventh spot at the domestic box office with $1.8 million, losing to box office goliaths like Venom: The Last Dance and The Wild Robot, but having no trouble earning more than flops like Joker: Folie à Deux and Saturday Night.

Reaching the top 100 list for the highest-grossing domestic movies of 2024 isn't the only impressive feat that Anora has accomplished. The film also sits in the #6 spot for the highest-grossing movies of the year to receive a limited release, beating out Perfect Days and Sing Sing (Colman Domingo) but falling short of Didi and Wicked Little Letters, thus far. Anora is also officially one of Neon's 15 highest-grossing movies ever (the studio has released 74 movies total), just recently overcoming Amazing Grace and The Biggest Little Farm to reach the #15 spot with its sights now set on Triangle of Sadness and It Lives Inside. Neon's highest-grossing movie ever is Longlegs, the 2024 horror film starring Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe, and another of its major earners is I, Tonya, the ice-skating film that saw Margot Robbie nominated for her first Oscar.

What Else Has ‘Anora’ Star Mikey Madison Been In?

Mikey Madison first made a name for herself playing Max in Better Things, the dark comedy series streaming on Hulu, and she also expanded further into stardom thanks to her role as Sadie in Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, the Quentin Tarantino-directed film starring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. She also played Amber Freeman in Scream, the 2022 legacy horror sequel starring Jenna Ortega, and she features in Natalie Portman's latest Apple TV+ series, Lady in the Lake. She does not have any future projects after Anora confirmed to be in the works.

Anora is playing in select theaters worldwide. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

