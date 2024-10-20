Only last week, the romantic drama We Live in Time delivered one of the top limited debuts of the year in just five locations. Starring Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh, the film had a successful nationwide expansion this weekend, grossing over $4 million domestically. But even as We Live in Time cracked the top five list, another drama aimed at adults broke box office records of its own. Director Sean Baker’s Cannes-winning Anora was unveiled in six theaters, delivering the year’s best per-theater average by a wide margin.

The drama grossed around $540,000 from just six venues in New York and Los Angeles, for a PTA of $90,000. Not only is this the biggest PTA of the year — the record was previously held by Yorgos Lanthimos’ Kinds of Kindness — it is also the second-biggest of the post-pandemic era. Director Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City delivered a PTA of $142,000 last year, on its way to a $54 million lifetime global haul. Asteroid City also premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, where it competed for the prestigious Palme d’Or.

Anora became the rare American film to win the honor this year, beating out fellow American film Megalopolis, and the likes of Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Peréz, David Cronenberg’s The Shrouds, and Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance. Megalopolis bombed drastically not too long ago, while The Substance emerged as a surprise hit. All eyes will now be on whether Anora is able to translate this early critical success into big box-office returns. Acclaimed as he has always been, Baker remains firmly independent in spirit and hasn't exactly delivered a smash hit at the box office.

'Anora' Is a Strong Oscar Contender

Close

He last directed the controversial comedy-drama Red Rocket, which grossed over $2 million globally despite having competed at Cannes and earned raves for Simon Rex’s central performance. Before that, Baker directed The Florida Project, arguably his most popular film. The movie earned an Academy Award nomination for Willem Dafoe and cracked the $10 million mark at the global box office.

Anora has opened to universal acclaim; the movie is currently sitting at a “fresh” 98% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, Collider’s Chase Hutchinson called it Baker’s “most searing, shattering work to date,” and described the comedy-drama as an “honest yet heartbreaking portrait of the fundamental brokenness of our modern world.” Starring Mikey Madison as a Brooklyn stripper, Anora also features Mark Eydelshteyn, Karren Karagulian, and Yuriy Borisov.

You can watch the film in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

9 10 Anora Anora follows a young sex worker from Brooklyn who impulsively marries the son of a Russian oligarch, igniting a potential fairy tale. Upon learning of the union, his influential parents travel to New York to annul the marriage, jeopardizing her unexpected chance at a new beginning. Director Sean Baker Cast Mikey Madison , Mark Eydelshteyn , Karren Karagulian , Yuriy Borisov , Vache Tovmasyan , Ivy Wolk , Luna Sofía Miranda , Ross Brodar , Lindsey Normington , Darya Ekamasova , Emily Weider , Alena Gurevich , Masha Zhak , Paul Weissman , Charlton Lamar , Aleksey Serebryakov , Ella Rubin , Vincent Radwinsky , Michael Sergio , Brittney Rodriguez , Sophia Carnabuci , Anton Bitter , Zoë Vnak Expand

Get Tickets