Anora is not only one of 2024’s best films, but also one of the most important. Its box office and awards success have proven that intimate films can truly make waves within the industry. The film is nominated for six Oscars, and breakout star Mikey Madison is a favorite for the Best Actress category. Madison won audiences and critics alike over with her dynamic performance as the titular Anora, or “Ani,” thanks to her diverse skills. She can charm you as quickly as she can make you laugh, or put you on edge as she faces the very real consequences of her marriage to Vanya (Mark Eydelshteyn). And, of course, she can make you cry, as with Anora’s pivotal final scene. Surprisingly, Madison didn’t have to search far for inspiration when it came to the finale.

Mikey Madison Used Personal Inspiration For ‘Anora’s Final Scene

The final moments of Anora are certainly a whirlwind of emotion. From the destruction of Ani’s “Cinderella story,” to her encounter with Igor (Yuriy Borisov), the final moment of the genre-bending picture leave audiences with ambiguity and heartbreak. It’s safe to say that preparing for such an effort isn’t easy, and Madison utilized something deeply personal to prepare for the sequence. But, according to an interview with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, the process was far from an easy one. “There was so much anticipation building up to this scene,” Madison said. “I was so nervous about it.”

Madison confessed to putting a lot of pressure on herself in the weeks leading up to the sequence. “I had this idea of how the scene would go in my head, which you never can go into a scene with that specific idea for a place I wanted to get to. I didn't want to do a bad job. I didn't want to let anyone down.” Production delays only added to the pressure. Several attempts were made to actually shoot the final scene, but various production difficulties kept getting in the way and delayed filming. “I was trying not to sleep as much so that I could feel that sort of rawness that comes when you're tired, and then it wouldn't happen and I would be so relieved,” Madison explained. “I think in some weird way, I'd almost just given up. I don't even know why. But I felt like I was fighting for this character, she was fighting for so long, and then there's this moment where it's like this crescendo of emotion.” As Madison searched for inspiration, she finally found what she was looking for in the way of a voicemail from her father. “[…] whenever I listen to it, it kind of tears me apart, very emotional, and so I played it for my producer, and I was like, 'I think this is right. I think this is something that could help me get to that place,’ because it was simultaneously something very personal to me, very embarrassing, and it put me in a vulnerable position.” Indeed, Madison used it for motivation, and, perhaps unknowingly, she took Anora from a “movie,” to a “film.”

Mikey Madison’s Performance Makes ‘Anora’ Even More Satisfying