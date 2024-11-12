Even as Warner Bros struggles to treat Clint Eastwood’s Juror #2 with proper respect, Neon is executing a textbook platform release with its hot awards contender of the year, Anora. Directed by Sean Baker, the film has been going from strength to strength in recent weeks, as it continues to expand its theatrical footprint following a record-smashing limited debut. Anora is now playing in over 1,000 domestic locations, and has already emerged as Baker’s highest-grossing film.

With $7.2 million domestically and another $7.4 million from overseas markets, the film has grossed a combined total of nearly $15 million worldwide. Baker’s previous biggest hit was the beloved The Florida Project, which generated just under $6 million domestically and a little over $5 million from overseas markets, for a combined global total of $11 million. Despite the considerable acclaim that he has accumulated over his career, Baker hasn’t exactly had a breakout hit at the box office. Anora could be that film, considering the many weeks that it has ahead of it in the awards season.

The movie premiered to positive reviews at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, where it ended up becoming the first American production in years to win the prestigious Palme d’Or. Starring a standout Mikey Madison as a Brooklyn stripper who marries the son of an oligarch, Anora has been performing extraordinarily well in Russia. Domestically, it delivered the best per-theater average for a limited release in years, when it grossed $550,000 in just six theaters. It expanded into 35 locations in its second week, and then into 253 locations in week three. This weekend, the film entered wide release in over 1,100 theaters and grossed around $2.5 million.

'Anora' Is a Culmination of Sean Baker's Consistent Rise Up the Ranks of Independent Cinema

Close

Anora currently sits at a “fresh” 97% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, Collider’s Chase Hutchinson described the film as “one of the most honest yet heartbreaking portraits of the fundamental brokenness of our modern world,” and called it Baker’s “most searing, shattering work to date.” The filmmaker broke out with the drama Tangerine, which he famously shot with three iPhones. His last release was the considerably acclaimed (but also a little controversial) Red Rocket. You can watch Anora in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

9 10 Anora Anora follows a young sex worker from Brooklyn who impulsively marries the son of a Russian oligarch, igniting a potential fairy tale. Upon learning of the union, his influential parents travel to New York to annul the marriage, jeopardizing her unexpected chance at a new beginning. Director Sean Baker Cast Mikey Madison , Mark Eydelshteyn , Karren Karagulian , Yuriy Borisov , Vache Tovmasyan , Ivy Wolk , Luna Sofía Miranda , Ross Brodar , Lindsey Normington , Darya Ekamasova , Emily Weider , Alena Gurevich , Masha Zhak , Paul Weissman , Charlton Lamar , Aleksey Serebryakov , Ella Rubin , Vincent Radwinsky , Michael Sergio , Brittney Rodriguez , Sophia Carnabuci , Anton Bitter , Zoë Vnak Main Genre Comedy Expand

Find Tickets