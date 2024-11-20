Director Sean Baker’s comedy-drama Anora is going from strength to strength. Not only is it one of the year’s most acclaimed films, it is now also a bona fide commercial success, having recently passed a new global box office milestone. Starring Mikey Madison in what is being considered her breakout role, Anora has so far grossed over twice its reported production budget, and this is before it receives the customary awards season bump. Anora is widely perceived as a hot favorite at this year’s Oscars, having already won the prestigious Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

With $10.6 million domestically and another $9.8 million from overseas markets, Anora has now passed the $20 million mark worldwide. Produced on a reported budget of around $6 million, it’s the highest grossing film of Baker’s acclaimed career by a wide margin. The movie follows the life of a sex worker and is set in the Russian immigrant community of New York City, which is probably why it has generated almost $2 million in Russia alone. It has grossed a near-identical amount in the United Kingdom. Anora marks another victory for the indie distributor Neon this year, following its record-breaking success with the horror hit Longlegs, which grossed around $75 million domestically and $125 million worldwide.

Anora premiered in competition at Cannes, where it became the first American production since Terrence Malick’s The Tree of Life to win the festival’s top honor, the Palme d’Or. It currently holds an astonishing 97% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, in addition to having earned the platform’s newly introduced “verified hot” badge, thanks to its 90% audience score. In his review for Collider, Chase Hutchinson described it as Baker’s “most searing, shattering work to date.”

Is There a Place In the Market for Grown-Up Dramas?

There has been a debate in recent months over the commercial viability of dramas directed at adult audiences. While Warner Bros.’ decision to deny Clint Eastwood’s Juror #2 a theatrical release was seen as an act of bad faith, the box office performance of films such as Megalopolis and Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 certainly raised doubts about whether cinema for older folks still has a place in the market. On the other hand, films such as We Live in Time and Conclave have both made more than $25 million domestically this year — a benchmark that might not be out of the question for Anora once the awards attention begins to flow in. The film is currently playing at the peak of its theatrical run, in around 1,500 domestic locations. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.