Anora began its theatrical run with a tremendous buzz on its way to becoming the highest-grossing limited release of the year, and the film has since become one of the top 75 highest-grossing movies of 2024 despite only playing in select theaters. Anora recently crossed the $25 million mark at the global box office this past weekend, with $12.7 million coming from domestic earnings and $12.4 coming from international markets. The film grossed $385,000 this weekend to reach the worldwide box office milestone and has been steadily dropping in the last two weeks, at 43% from last week and 62% the week before. Anora experienced its best box office weekend from November 8-10, earning $2.5 million despite only playing in just over 1,000 theaters.

In addition to being the highest-grossing limited release of 2024, beating other domestically released movies such as Kinds of Kindness, Sing Sing, and I Saw the TV Glow, Anora is also the 70th highest-grossing movie of the year at the domestic box office, earning more than double the cumulative haul of Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis, which whimpered out of theaters after earning only $7.6 million domestically. Anora is also ahead of Here, the Forrest Gump reunion starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright that was directed by Robert Zemeckis, but the film is just short of another 2024 Neon film, Immaculate, the horror flick starring Sydney Sweeney. Anora is also the sixth-highest-grossing Neon movie of all time, beating both Apollo 11 (2019) and Three Identical Strangers (2018), but falling short of Ferrari, I, Tonya, Parasite, and Longlegs, the horror film starring Nicolas Cage that was released earlier this year.

Who Stars in ‘Anora’?

Mikey Madison plays the lead role of Ani in Anora, and she’s best known for her work alongside Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, and she also starred alongside Jenna Ortega in Scream (2022). She broke out thanks to her role as Max in Better Things, the FX Original series starring Pamela Adlon and Hannah Riley, and she also featured alongside Natalie Portman in Lady in the Lake. Anora was written and directed by Sean Baker, who is famous for his work on other projects like Red Rocket, Tangerine, and The Florida Project.

Anora is still playing in select theaters.

9 10 Anora Anora follows a young sex worker from Brooklyn who impulsively marries the son of a Russian oligarch, igniting a potential fairy tale. Upon learning of the union, his influential parents travel to New York to annul the marriage, jeopardizing her unexpected chance at a new beginning. Director Sean Baker Cast Mikey Madison , Mark Eydelshteyn , Karren Karagulian , Yuriy Borisov , Vache Tovmasyan , Ivy Wolk , Luna Sofía Miranda , Ross Brodar , Lindsey Normington , Darya Ekamasova , Emily Weider , Alena Gurevich , Masha Zhak , Paul Weissman , Charlton Lamar , Aleksey Serebryakov , Ella Rubin , Vincent Radwinsky , Michael Sergio , Brittney Rodriguez , Sophia Carnabuci , Anton Bitter , Zoë Vnak Runtime 139 Minutes Writers Sean Baker Expand

