Just as a handful of potential new awards contenders were released in theaters, director Sean Baker's Anora is preparing to begin its second life on streaming. The movie will debut on digital platforms, having emerged as an impressive hit at the box office. And even though it appears to have fallen short of a couple of milestones, it still has a chance of making more money when it is inevitably re-released when it earns Oscars attention. It's typical for awards contenders to receive a bump in box office collections once the nominations are announced, and Anora remains a favorite in several key categories.

The genre-fluid film will debut on digital streaming platforms with $13 million domestically and $28 million worldwide. It's by far the highest-grossing film of Baker's career, having handily overtaken The Florida Project's $11 million global haul. Baker is something of an indie icon, who broke out with the drama Tangerine, which was famously shot on three iPhones. The Florida Project earned an Oscar nomination in the Best Supporting Actor category for Willem Dafoe, while Baker's follow-up, Red Rocket, drew acclaim for Simon Rex's performance. Like Red Rocket, Anora also debuted in competition at the Cannes Film Festival. In fact, it became the first American production since Terrence Malick's The Tree of Life to win the festival's top honor, the Palme d'Or.

Starring Mikey Madison, who is earning Oscars buzz for her titular performance as a New York sex worker, Anora opened to critical acclaim. The film retains its near-perfect 96% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In his review for Collider, Chase Hutchinson described it as Baker's "most searing, shattering work to date," and added, "Without ever losing its comedic edge, it morphs into one of the most honest yet heartbreaking portraits of the fundamental brokenness of our modern world."

'Anora' Is One of the Year's Most Acclaimed Movies

Close

Produced on a reported budget of $6 million, Anora has been named as one of the year's top 10 films by the American Film Institute, and recently received five nominations at the Golden Globes. The film debuted in just six theaters back in October, delivering the year's best per-theater average of $90,000. It was expanded into over 30 theaters in week two, and into over 250 theaters in week three. At its widest release, the film was playing in 1,500 domestic locations. The film's supporting cast includes Mark Eydelshteyn, Yura Borisov, Karren Karagulian, Vache Tovmasyan, and Aleksei Serebryakov. You can now watch the film at home, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.