Director Sean Baker’s Anora is well on its way to becoming his biggest hit, and it’s still only playing in just 34 locations domestically. After two stupendous weekends, Anora has remained the number one film in the country in terms of per-theater averages, consistently out-pacing even this week’s big new release, Venom: The Last Dance. The movie has also proven to be a hit in Russia, sanctions be damned. This is perhaps because it features several actors of Russian descent, and is set in New York’s Russian community. A variety of such factors have pushed the movie past another box office milestone, barely three weeks into its limited run.

With nearly $1.9 million domestically and another $1.2 million from overseas markets, Anora has hit the $3.1 million mark at the worldwide box office. Of this total, the movie has generated around $1.1 million in Russia, where it’s playing on over 1,000 screens. In fact, it’s playing on more screens in Greece (41) than it currently is in the United States (34). The movie set the record for the biggest per-theater average of the year in its debut weekend at just six locations ($91,000), and notched yet another win in its second weekend, when its PTA stood at around $26,000. By comparison, Venom: The Last Dance recorded a PTA of around $12,000 in its first weekend of release.

Anora premiered in competition at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, where it became the first American production since Terrence Malick’s The Tree of Life to win the prestigious Palme d’Or. The romantic comedy-drama stars Mikey Madison as the titular character, a stripper who gets married to the son of a Russian oligarch. Baker has long been associated with stories of characters on the fringes of society; he broke out with Tangerine, which he famously filmed using decked out iPhones. His last film was Red Rocket, which also premiered in competition at Cannes, and won considerable acclaim for Simon Rex’s central performance as a washed-up porn star.

Sean Baker Is Having an All-Time Run

But Baker’s biggest hit remains The Florida Project, which is also his only film to have made more than $10 million worldwide. Domestically, the film grossed around $6 million, and at its peak, was screened at just over 400 locations nationwide. That still doesn’t qualify as a wide release. Anora is already his second-biggest hit, and will likely continue expanding as the awards season unfolds. Universally acclaimed, the movie holds a near-perfect 99% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, and is already seen as something of an Oscars front-runner. The film will open in more international territories this weekend. You can watch Anora in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.