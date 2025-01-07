Awards season is in full swing, and Anora has brought home a slew of trophies, including 90 wins and over 180 nominations at the time of writing. The film only received an extremely limited release, never playing in more than 1,500 theaters, and that total has currently dropped to around 100, where it’s been for the last three weeks. However, despite limited showings and being available to rent or purchase on digital platforms, people are still showing up to the theater to watch Anora. The film earned another $153,000 this weekend from only 105 screens, with a per-theater average of nearly $1,500 that helped bring its worldwide total to $30 million. This includes $14.3 million domestically and $15.7 million from foreign markets.

Anora finished 2024 as the highest-grossing limited-release movie by far, nearly tripling the domestic total of the second-place competitor, Kinds of Kindness, the follow-up from Yorgos Lanthimos to his Oscar-winning masterpiece, Poor Things. Kindes of Kindness and Wicked Little Letters were the only other limited releases to earn more than $5 million, and while Anora was playing in more theaters than any other limited-release movie, it has still asserted itself as a box office force thanks to its $30 million worldwide total. Anora will likely narrowly miss out on becoming one of the top five highest-grossing movies ever for Neon, its primary distributor, and it will also likely fall short of becoming one of the top 75 highest-grossing movies to release in 2024, currently sitting at #77 at the time of writing, around $800,000 behind MaXXXine.

Which Movies Dominated the Box Office This Weekend?

Mufasa: The Lion King finally took the box office crown from Sonic the Hedgehog 3 this weekend, with its $23.4 million out-earning the blue speedster by just over $2 million. Nosferatu finished third at the box office just ahead of Moana 2, which concluded its sixth weekend in theaters in the #4 spot with another $12 million. Wicked also added another $9.9 million to its domestic total, which stands at a whopping $450 million, while Timothée Chalamet’s A Complete Unknown scored $8.1 million to take the #6 spot.

Anora is still playing in extremely limited theaters, but the film is also available on digital platforms. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and coverage of the film and watch Anora on Prime Video.

Your changes have been saved 9 10 Anora Anora follows a young sex worker from Brooklyn who impulsively marries the son of a Russian oligarch, igniting a potential fairy tale. Upon learning of the union, his influential parents travel to New York to annul the marriage, jeopardizing her unexpected chance at a new beginning. Director Sean Baker Cast Mikey Madison , Mark Eydelshteyn , Karren Karagulian , Yuriy Borisov , Vache Tovmasyan , Ivy Wolk , Luna Sofía Miranda , Ross Brodar , Lindsey Normington , Darya Ekamasova , Emily Weider , Alena Gurevich , Masha Zhak , Paul Weissman , Charlton Lamar , Aleksey Serebryakov , Ella Rubin , Vincent Radwinsky , Michael Sergio , Brittney Rodriguez , Sophia Carnabuci , Anton Bitter , Zoë Vnak Runtime 139 Minutes Writers Sean Baker Studio(s) Cre Film , FilmNation Entertainment Expand

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO