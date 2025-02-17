One of the most acclaimed films of 2024, director Sean Baker's difficult-to-describe Anora is also a box office hit. The movie debuted theatrically in October, and is still drawing audiences to theaters, despite its availability on digital streaming platforms. Anora has been picking up crucial Oscar precursor awards, while also keeping the coffers ticking. It's now approaching a new global box office milestone and is poised to witness another bump after the Academy Awards, where it will compete in six categories.

With $15 million domestically after over 17 weeks of release, Anora has also grossed around $19 million from overseas markets. This puts the film's cumulative global haul at $34.5 million, which means that it will likely hit the $35 million mark in a few days. Produced on a reported budget of $6 million, Anora is by far the highest-grossing film of Baker's career. It's also an excellent example of an adult-oriented drama that did big business in 2024, despite the industry having seemingly given up on such films. Anora joins the ranks of hits such as The Brutalist ($30 million worldwide), We Live in Time ($55 million), Babygirl ($60 million), and Conclave (nearly $100 million).

Anora premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, where it became the first American production since Terrence Malick's The Tree of Life to win the festival's top prize, the prestigious Palme d'Or. During the last few weeks, the film has also won the top honors at the Producers Guild of America, the Directors Guild of America, and the Writers Guild of America awards. The Oscars season is often unpredictable, but Anora has quietly emerged as a front-runner to win the Best Picture honor, especially after winning at these key precursors.

