The Oscars race has blown wide open in recent weeks, with director Sean Baker's Anora once again asserting itself as a prime contender for a couple of top honors. The movie is competing for Best Film and Best Actress, among other categories, and as this year's Academy Awards draw closer, the chances of it winning at least a couple of honors seem to be getting brighter. Recently, star Mikey Madison won a BAFTA for her lead performance as the titular character; she also won an Independent Spirit Award a couple of days ago. Meanwhile, the movie itself had a resurgence at the box office, as it passed a major milestone worldwide.

With $15 million domestically and another $22 million from overseas markets, Anora has now generated a cumulative global haul of $37 million. Produced on a reported budget of just $6 million, Anora is by far the biggest hit of Baker's career. The filmmaker asserted recently that he is a "lifer" in the indie space, as he called for independent cinema to be treated with more respect. Prior to Anora, his highest-grossing film was The Florida Project, which concluded its run with $10 million worldwide.

Anora premiered at last year's Cannes Film Festival, where it became the first American production since Terrence Malick's The Tree of Life to win the festival's top honor, the prestigious Palme d'Or. It has also been named as one of the top 10 films of 2024 by the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute. Anora earned five Golden Globes nods, and six Oscar nominations. The movie holds an excellent 93% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with praise being directed at Madison's central performance.

Mikey Madison Delivers a Star-Making Performance in 'Anora'