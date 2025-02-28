As it enters the Oscars weekend, director Sean Baker's acclaimed new film, Anora, has passed another global box office milestone. Anora was released back in October, when it delivered 2024's best per-theater average in its debut weekend. It has since expanded gradually, gaining new screens along with plaudits. At its widest, Anora was playing in 1,500 domestic locations, but over the past month, it has been hovering around the 300-theater mark. This past weekend, the film was given another boost, as it prepared to compete in six categories at the Oscars.

With $15.5 million domestically and another $22.5 million from overseas markets, Anora has hit the $38 million mark at the worldwide box office. Provided it picks up a few key Oscars, which it realistically could, the movie will likely pass the $40 million mark before the end of its run. Anora has been available on digital streaming platforms for a few weeks now, and although this has affected its theatrical footprint domestically, it doesn't seem to have dented its appeal overseas. Anora was particularly popular in Russia, which makes sense, considering its primary characters are all either Russian or of Russian origin.

Produced on a reported budget of $6 million, Anora is by far the highest-grossing film of Baker's career. The movie has grossed nearly four times as much globally as his last number one hit, The Florida Project. Anora was premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, where it became the first American production in over a decade to win the prestigious Palme d'Or. The movie was distributed domestically by Neon, which had delivered its biggest-ever hit, Longlegs, only a few months prior. Anora holds a "fresh" 93% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

'Anora' Is Among the Favorites In Multiple Oscar Categories