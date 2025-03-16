Director Sean Baker made an impassioned plea in support of the theatrical experience (and independent cinema) when he picked up four Academy Awards recently. And it’s fitting that his Best Picture-winning Anora has passed its biggest box office milestone on the same weekend as Joe Russo and Anthony Russo debuted their Netflix film The Electric State. Produced on a reported budget of $320 million, The Electric State is the antithesis of the kind of cinema that Baker stands for. He has declared that he’s an indie filmmaker for life, and that his follow-up to Anora will likely be an even smaller project.

Produced on a reported budget of $6 million, Anora has made $20 million domestically and another $32 million from overseas markets, for a cumulative global haul of $52 million. According to Neon chief Tom Quinn, who appeared on journalist Matt Belloni’s podcast The Town following Anora’s Oscars sweep, the movie’s promotional budget stood at $18 million. The investment paid off, with Anora winning in five out of the six categories that it was nominated in.

Anora premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier in 2024, where it ended up becoming the first American production in over a decade to win the festival’s top honor, the Palme d’Or. Upon being released domestically, Anora delivered the best per-theater average of 2024 in its first weekend. It’s by far the biggest film of Baker’s career, and among the biggest releases in Neon’s history. The movie follows a sex worker of Russian origin, who goes on a whirlwind adventure after tying the knot with the son of an oligarch.

'Anora' Earned Rave Reviews from Critics