Sean Baker’s Anora has made a strong international debut, expanding into 19 new markets this weekend and bringing its total gross to $2.4 million overseas, plus $1.9 million this weekend domestically for a total of $6.4 million worldwide. The film performed well in key territories, outpacing similar indie releases like Triangle of Sadness and Anatomy of a Fall and surpassing Baker’s previous works such as The Florida Project. In the UK and Ireland, Anora opened at #6, grossing $635K across 346 screens, while Germany also posted strong numbers, reaching $342K from 152 screens and receiving positive reactions, especially in Berlin. In Belgium, Anora debuted at #8 with $200K, and in Switzerland, after buzz from the Zurich Film Festival, the movie raked in £85K.

Anora follows Ani (Mikey Madison), a young sex worker from Brooklyn, who impulsively marries Vanya (Mark Eydelshteyn), the son of a wealthy Russian oligarch. What begins as a whirlwind romance quickly spirals into madness as Ani is thrust into the elite but morally complex world of high society. As she navigates the challenges of her new life and faces pressure from Vanya’s disapproving family, Ani must try to reconcile her own values and identity with her newfound status. Anora premiered in competition at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, where it became the first American feature since Terrence Malick’s The Tree of Life to win the prestigious Palme d’Or award at the festival.

Is 'Anora' Worth Watching?

Absolutely. Universally acclaimed, the movie holds a near-perfect 99% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes and is already seen as something of a favorite ahead of next year's Oscars with Madison highly favored to take home the statuette on Hollywood's biggest night. Collider reviewed the movie following its debut at Cannes, and we gave the film 9/10, praising Madison's astonishing performance and Baker's astute direction.

"From the very jump, Madison perfectly embodies all the complicated layers of Ani. She is a powerful performer with both the necessary patience and presence to hold every scene in her hands, no matter how chaotic it may get. Never once does it feel like the film is valorizing her as some sort of perfect person, instead showing how she is deeply flawed and fearful under the exterior confidence she brings to survive her life of working. There will likely be comparisons made between this film and the work of the Safdie Brothers, with much of this middle feeling similar to Good Time, though it is in the downshift where Baker finds something distinct from that."

9 10 Anora Anora follows a young sex worker from Brooklyn who impulsively marries the son of a Russian oligarch, igniting a potential fairy tale. Upon learning of the union, his influential parents travel to New York to annul the marriage, jeopardizing her unexpected chance at a new beginning. Release Date October 18, 2024 Director Sean Baker Cast Mikey Madison , Mark Eydelshteyn , Karren Karagulian , Yuriy Borisov , Vache Tovmasyan , Ivy Wolk , Luna Sofía Miranda , Ross Brodar , Lindsey Normington , Darya Ekamasova , Emily Weider , Alena Gurevich , Masha Zhak , Paul Weissman , Charlton Lamar , Aleksey Serebryakov , Ella Rubin , Vincent Radwinsky , Michael Sergio , Brittney Rodriguez , Sophia Carnabuci , Anton Bitter , Zoë Vnak Runtime 139 Minutes Writers Sean Baker Expand

