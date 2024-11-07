Anora has been a shining beacon of cinematic beauty ever since its theatrical debut on October 18, proving to the world it is more than deserving of its coveted Palme d'Or award at this year's Cannes Film Festival. A seamless blend of comedy, action, and drama that follows one woman's quest to find a better life for herself in the arms of a man not ready to mature, Anora is one of the favorites heading into the 2025 awards season. Because of this, and through hugely positive word of mouth, the film has found success at the Box Office, reaching several milestones in just over three weeks.

Anora's next major milestone has been surpassing the $8 million mark worldwide, split between $4.3 million domestically and $3.8 million internationally. This is on the back of a reported production budget of just $6 million, with a projected continuation of its Box Office growth helping it on the way to the all-important mark of $12 million. Anora is also the sixth highest-grossing limited release at the 2024 US Box Office, another feather in its sparkling dancer's dress.

One Scene of 'Anora' Made Mikey Madison Feel the Pressure

For anyone who has indulged in Anora's genius, it's clear that the film is far from a comfortable watch. Between moments of high-action and biting comedy come some scenes that can prove uncomfortable, whether that be because of their sexually unapologetic nature or simply their emotional weight. However, beyond all the memorable scenes in the movie, the ending stands out as both masterful and affecting, helping the film finish on a note that provokes thought from and moves its audience. Unsurprisingly, this scene was one that star Mikey Madison felt the pressure of as the weeks turned to days on the shooting schedule. This is something she discussed in an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, saying:

"I was really excited to get to the gentleman's club because I was just excited about being around the women and exploring my character through her work. I think we filmed a few days there, and then we had a break, and then we went back. I was really excited to get back because I loved the energy of the club and what everyone was bringing to it. I was excited about that. Then I would say the last scene of the whole film was one that I would look at the schedule, flip a couple of weeks, and I would see it, and my stomach would drop a little bit. I was like, “Okay, well, I have three weeks,” and then it was like two weeks, and then it was one. I put a lot of pressure on myself for that specific scene. Then, when we finally finished it, it was like a total weight off of my shoulders a little bit."

Anora has surpassed the $8 million mark worldwide. You can catch the movie in theaters now.

9 10 Anora Anora follows a young sex worker from Brooklyn who impulsively marries the son of a Russian oligarch, igniting a potential fairy tale. Upon learning of the union, his influential parents travel to New York to annul the marriage, jeopardizing her unexpected chance at a new beginning. IMDb ID tt28607951 Release Date October 18, 2024 TMDB User Rating 0 .0 Director Sean Baker Cast Mikey Madison , Mark Eydelshteyn , Karren Karagulian , Yuriy Borisov , Vache Tovmasyan , Ivy Wolk , Luna Sofía Miranda , Ross Brodar , Lindsey Normington , Darya Ekamasova , Emily Weider , Alena Gurevich , Masha Zhak , Paul Weissman , Charlton Lamar , Aleksey Serebryakov , Ella Rubin , Vincent Radwinsky , Michael Sergio , Brittney Rodriguez , Sophia Carnabuci , Anton Bitter , Zoë Vnak Runtime 139 Minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Sean Baker Studio(s) Cre Film , FilmNation Entertainment Expand

