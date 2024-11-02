Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for 'Anora'Sean Baker has spent his career making low-budget, creative independent films, so the fact that Anora feels like his most “mainstream” project to date does not in any way suggest that he has sold out. While Anora touches on many of the areas of interest from Baker’s other films, namely normalizing sex work and classical divisions in America, it explores these themes through an unexpected love story that its trailer quotes have compared to Pretty Woman. It’s easy to get swept up in the momentum of the initial direction that Anora seems to be headed in, but any long-time fan of Baker’s work knows that he has an aptitude to take his stories in a subversive direction.

Baker has earned praise for the humanity he shows to the sex worker community within all of his films, as he aims to shine a spotlight on the realities of their circumstances without stigmatizing their profession. This topic is critical in Anora, as it questions whether a romance can be true even if it was bought and paid for. Baker is able to show the crushing effects of capitalism in a very human way, but an unexpected love story that develops during the end of Anora allows the film to end on a slightly more optimistic note.

What Is ‘Anora’ About?

Mikey Madison takes on the titular role of the stripper Anora, who goes by “Ani,” and lives in Brooklyn. Ani’s knowledge of the Russian language comes in handy when Vanya Zakharov (Mark Eidelstein) comes to her club, as she is the only stripper at the Manhattan club who can communicate with him. Ani and Vanya begin to grow closer after he hires her to act as his girlfriend, and eventually asks him to marry her. However, Vanya is also the son of the powerful Russian oligarch Nikolai (Aleksei Serebryakov), who does not approve of his son forming a relationship with someone he believes is of a “lower stature.” After Ani and Vanya have an impromptu wedding in Las Vegas, Vanya's parents get their handler Toros (Karren Karagulian), and his henchmen Igor (Yura Borisov) and Garnick (Vache Tovmasyan) to grab the kid and have his marriage officially annulled.

Ani is put in an awkward situation where she is forced to fight for her marriage, even though upon the arrival of Toros and his men, Vanya sprints out of his parents’ home, leaving Ani alone with the Russians. Anora turns into an awkward road trip comedy of sorts, as Toros tries desperately to explain to her that Vanya is under the strict control of his parents, and does not have any individuality of his own. Although Ani wants to believe that her romance is real, Anora delivers a crushing blow when it reveals that Vanya is simply not the man he seems to be. Vanya clearly loved Ani as an object, but he does not have the strength to stand up to his parents, and will not try to protect his marriage when put under pressure.

'Anora' Explores a Burgeoning Attraction

Close

As devastating as it is to learn that this was never going to be a Cinderella story, Anora is able to hint slowly at a relationship emerging between Ani and Igor. Their first interaction is certainly one to remember, as Ani lashes out violently at Igor when he tries to restrain her. Although Ani later expresses that she feared that Igor was trying to sexually assault her, he is shocked by the allegation, as he had only been attempting to prevent her from harming herself during a fraught emotional period. Amidst the entire journey to legally annul the marriage, Igor offers Ani simple acts of kindness, such as offering her cover when it gets cold. While Ani is in too intense of an emotional state to recognize that his efforts of consolidation are genuine, she becomes steadily aware that Igor has gone above and beyond to treat her as an individual when no one else would.

Igor shows once again that he is looking out for Ani during the signing of the papers, in which he tries to convince Vanya to make an actual apology. Although Vanya’s mother, Galina (Darya Ekamasova), refuses to let her son face the consequences of his actions, it becomes very clear to everyone present that he is a spoiled brat with no autonomy of his own. The sexual tension brewing between Ani and Igor hits its apex when they are finally left alone with each other when he takes her back to New York. While Ani seems to enjoy teasing Igor, she begins to assess him differently when he reveals that their previous day together had been his birthday. It’s the type of personal detail that Ani had never thought to ask before; she begins to understand that Igor has been ignored all his life in the same way that she has.

‘Anora’ Puts a Spotlight on Disenfranchised People

Image via Neon

The final sex scene between Ani and Igor is intensely moving, as it indicates that she has taken any brief sign of compassion as an indication of true love. Igor had done her the courtesy of returning the wedding ring that he had obtained from her earlier, but he doesn’t necessarily embrace her back when she tries to initiate sexual contact. This is a stroke of brilliance on Baker’s part, as he leaves what the true love story is open to interpretation. It is possible that Igor simply did not know how to respond to Ani, and feared that he could be taking advantage of her in a vulnerable state. It’s also possible that Igor didn’t actually love Ani, and that she just wants to feel needed by someone now that Vanya has abandoned her. Anora appears to be doing quite well in its limited release thus far, so it’s safe to say that the nature of its main romantic relationship will become a strong topic of debate.

9 10 Anora Anora follows a young sex worker from Brooklyn who impulsively marries the son of a Russian oligarch, igniting a potential fairy tale. Upon learning of the union, his influential parents travel to New York to annul the marriage, jeopardizing her unexpected chance at a new beginning. Release Date October 18, 2024 Director Sean Baker Cast Mikey Madison , Mark Eydelshteyn , Karren Karagulian , Yuriy Borisov , Vache Tovmasyan , Ivy Wolk , Luna Sofía Miranda , Ross Brodar , Lindsey Normington , Darya Ekamasova , Emily Weider , Alena Gurevich , Masha Zhak , Paul Weissman , Charlton Lamar , Aleksey Serebryakov , Ella Rubin , Vincent Radwinsky , Michael Sergio , Brittney Rodriguez , Sophia Carnabuci , Anton Bitter , Zoë Vnak Runtime 139 Minutes Expand

Anora is in select theaters now. Click below for showtimes.

