Whoever said the Oscars don't impact the box office? Ever since Sean Baker's stunning Anora swept to victory at the 97th Academy Awards, the movie has seen a huge renaissance in theaters, with the Thursday following the Oscars seeing an eye-watering 854% increase in ticket sales compared to the same day the week previous. On the most recent box office weekend, and despite having first been released in theaters almost five months prior, Anora finished in seventh place in the domestic top 10, taking home an impressive $1.8 million from just under 2,000 theaters.

This incredible rebirth in Anora's box office success has helped the movie to a global total of $46.6 million to date, split between a domestic haul of $18.3 million and $28.2 million from overseas markets. Not only that, but this total has left Anora on the edge of its best box office list yet, with the film just $200,000 away from becoming production company NEON's fifth-biggest domestic box office hit of all time. With Anora making at least $100,000 every day since the Academy Awards ceremony, this gap will likely be bridged within the next 48 hours.

Ahead of Anora in the top five are, in fifth place, 2023's Ferrari, with Michael Mann's biographical drama earning $18.5 million domestically. In fourth place, 2017's I, Tonya, starring Margot Robbie, was NEON's first film to break the $30 million boundary in the US. Third place goes the way of the recently released Osgood Perkins horror, The Monkey, with $31 million to date. NEON's second highest-grossing domestic hit is the Best Picture-winning Parasite with $53 million, leaving, in first place with $74 million, 2024's Longlegs.

'Anora' Was the Biggest Winner at the 97th Academy Awards